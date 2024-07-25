Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Celebrates Founding Partner, Ambassador Arthur L. Schechter, Being Named One of America’s Most Honored Lawyers for 2024

HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is proud to announce that our founding partner, Ambassador Arthur L. Schechter, has been recognized as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers for 2024-Top1%. This distinguished accolade reflects Mr. Schechter's extraordinary contributions to the legal field and his unwavering commitment to his clients over a remarkable career spanning six decades.



Since beginning his practice in 1964, Mr. Schechter has dedicated himself to achieving justice for his clients. His extensive experience includes representing local seamen’s unions, the National Maritime Union, the Indian Seamen’s Union, the Pakistani Seamen’s Union, and individual seamen worldwide. His exceptional dedication and legal acumen have not only resolved countless cases successfully but have also earned him a revered place in the hearts of his clients, with some even naming their children, boats, and businesses in his honor.

As a multi-awarded founding partner of Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, Mr. Schechter continues to serve as Senior Counsel and litigator for personal injury cases. His vast experience and steadfast commitment to his clients' welfare have set a high standard for legal practice.

Beyond his legal practice, Arthur L. Schechter has an illustrious history of public service. He served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, where he strengthened international relations and promoted U.S. interests abroad. His leadership roles have also included serving as Board Chairman of METRO and as a partner in a major national litigation firm.

"Arthur's dedication to his clients and his exemplary service to the legal community are truly commendable. His recognition as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and excellence in legal practice," said a spokesperson for Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP.

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP congratulates Ambassador Arthur L. Schechter on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to his continued contributions to the firm and the legal profession.

About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP:

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a leading personal injury law firm based in Houston, Texas. With a commitment to providing exceptional legal representation, our experienced attorneys have successfully advocated for thousands of clients, securing the justice and compensation they deserve.

