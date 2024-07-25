New Engen Welcomes Ashley Hill as Vice President of Affiliate

SEATTLE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce the arrival of Ashley Hill as the new Vice President of Affiliate. Hill brings longstanding agency-side experience and a dynamic vision to the company, further solidifying New Engen's leadership in the digital marketing landscape.

With a lengthy background in the agency sector, Ashley has consistently demonstrated her ability to innovate and lead clients as the digital landscape and best practices to drive outcomes continue to evolve. Her career of building and scaling affiliate channels will be instrumental as New Engen continues integrating and expanding its capabilities in this arena following the 2023 acquisition of LT Partners.

“Ashley is a phenomenal addition to our world-class team,” said Lacie Thompson, Chief Growth Officer of New Engen. “It’s beautifully timed with our ongoing expansion, and we’re excited to have her add her strategic touch to our client work and to the way teams collaborate in our workplace.”

In her new role, Hill will focus on continuing to elevate New Engen's affiliate marketing strategies, integrating cross-channel experiences, and driving innovation to provide clients with best-in-class digital marketing solutions. Her expertise spans multiple facets of the industry, from building infrastructure and scaling operations globally to spearheading innovative partnership models that leverage emerging platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Ashley expressed her enthusiasm for joining New Engen, saying, “I am thrilled to be part of New Engen at such a powerful time for the agency. My role is focused on integrating and advancing our affiliate channels, ensuring we provide our clients with comprehensive and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and contribute to New Engen’s continued growth is incredibly exciting.”

With her strong agency background, Ashley will play a key role in shaping the future of New Engen’s affiliate marketing strategies, driving innovation, and fostering cross-channel collaboration to deliver exceptional results for clients.

Hill’s vision aligns with New Engen's commitment to helping people and brands learn, evolve, and thrive. "I'm extremely glad to be part of a team at the forefront of digital innovation – but also workplace culture. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and reimagine the future of affiliate marketing," added Hill.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently acquired Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at http://www.newengen.com .

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Gay

For New Engen

agay@newengen.com