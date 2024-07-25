Qualifacts Accelerates Behavioral Health Innovation with Modernized User Interfaces (UIs) Across All EHR Platforms

Nashville, Tenn., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is pleased to announce a significant investment in the modernization and UI enhancement of its award-winning EHR platforms: Credible, CareLogic, and InSync.

This UI evolution is designed to offer more intuitive, efficient, and engaging experiences while addressing the unique needs of behavioral health organizations.

“By modernizing our user interfaces, we can drastically increase our speed of innovation while simplifying workflows, reducing administrative burdens, and increasing user satisfaction—ultimately enabling us to create a more fulfilling and effective care delivery experience,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts.

Qualifacts’ fresh, visually appealing design language is standardized across its suite of EHRs, creating a more seamless user experience regardless of which solutions are being used. Key improvements include:

Enhanced usability: Reduced clicks, automated tasks, and streamlined processes to optimize efficiency.

Reduced clicks, automated tasks, and streamlined processes to optimize efficiency. Improved workflow: Clear wayfinding and a user-centric design for increased user adoption and engagement.

Clear wayfinding and a user-centric design for increased user adoption and engagement. Tailored solutions: Customizable workflows, specialized tools, and integrated solutions to meet the unique needs of behavioral health organizations.

Customizable workflows, specialized tools, and integrated solutions to meet the unique needs of behavioral health organizations. Accelerated improvements: The Qualifacts OneQ™ integration layer enables this modernization effort by providing a common framework for integrated solutions and services. OneQ™ unlocks scalability across Qualifacts’ EHR platforms, ensuring all customers benefit from the latest advancements.

This UI modernization initiative is part of Qualifacts’ broader investment in technology solutions centered on care providers, including:

Qualifacts ® iQ: The highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) solution is purpose-built to tackle critical behavioral healthcare challenges by automating time-consuming tasks like clinical documentation.

The highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) solution is purpose-built to tackle critical behavioral healthcare challenges by automating time-consuming tasks like clinical documentation. Qualifacts OnCall Virtual Care: Leading integrated virtual care and telehealth platform designed for behavioral health organizations to simplify complicated workflows and drive better patient engagement.

By combining modern user interfaces with industry-leading data and AI solutions, Qualifacts is leading the charge in transforming behavioral healthcare through technology.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

Attachments