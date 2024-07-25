Latin America Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: Real-term Output Data for Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America construction market size will be evaluated at $584.4 billion in 2024. The construction market in the Latin America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2024-2028.

The Latin America construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



The growing inclination to develop a detailed infrastructure network supporting the regional economic activities is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Latin America construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the Latin America construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay.

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the Latin America construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Latin America construction market.

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Construction Outlook

2.1. All Construction

2.2. Commercial Construction

2.3. Energy and Utilities Construction

2.4. Industrial Construction

2.5. Infrastructure Construction

2.6. Institutional Construction

2.7. Residential Construction



Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level

3.1. Argentina

3.1.1. Construction Market Overview

3.1.2. Key Industry Participants

3.2. Bolivia

3.2.1. Construction Market Overview

3.2.2. Key Industry Participants

3.3. Brazil

3.3.1. Construction Market Overview

3.3.2. Key Industry Participants

3.4. Chile

3.4.1. Construction Market Overview

3.4.2. Key Industry Participants

3.5. Colombia

3.5.1. Construction Market Overview

3.5.2. Key Industry Participants

3.6. Dominican Republic

3.6.1. Construction Market Overview

3.6.2. Key Industry Participants

3.7. Ecuador

3.7.1. Construction Market Overview

3.7.2. Key Industry Participants

3.8. Mexico

3.8.1. Construction Market Overview

3.8.2. Key Industry Participants

3.9. Panama

3.9.1. Construction Market Overview

3.9.2. Key Industry Participants

3.10. Peru

3.10.1. Construction Market Overview

3.10.2. Key Industry Participants

3.11. Uruguay

3.11.1. Construction Market Overview

3.11.2. Key Industry Participants



Chapter 4 Latin America Construction Regional Trends

4.1. Latin America Construction Market Data

4.1.1. Argentina Construction Market Data

4.1.2. Bolivia Construction Market Data

4.1.3. Brazil Construction Market Data

4.1.4. Chile Construction Market Data

4.1.5. Colombia Construction Market Data

4.1.6. Dominican Republic Construction Market Data

4.1.7. Ecuador Construction Market Data

4.1.8. Mexico Construction Market Data

4.1.9. Panama Construction Market Data

4.1.10. Peru Construction Market Data

4.1.11. Uruguay Construction Market Data



Chapter 5 Research Methodology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Research Methodology Steps

5.2.1. Data Collection and Consolidation

5.2.2. Modelling and Estimation

5.2.3. Forecasting and Validation

