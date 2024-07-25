UAE Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UAE Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) construction sector is poised for a significant uptick in growth, forecasted at 4.6% in 2024. This rise is anticipated to be driven by substantial investments across various segments, including transportation, industrial developments, and residential construction projects. The expansion comes amid a surge of private sector involvement within the real estate domain, which promises to introduce a plethora of new projects within the market space.



Private Sector Engagement and Development



A vibrant private sector is seen as a key proponent, injecting sizable investments into the UAE's construction market. High-profile real estate and development companies have laid out ambitious plans that aim to fortify the country's real estate offerings through the unveiling of numerous residential and commercial undertakings. These plans will serve not only to buttress market growth but also to substantially enhance the UAE's urban landscape.



Long-Term Growth Trajectory



Stability and growth are to be the market's watchwords from 2025 to 2028, with an annual average growth rate projection of 3.8%. Transportation, housing, and renewable energy projects act as pillars underpinning this long-term growth, correlating with the government's aspirational goals of transitioning to 100% clean energy production by 2050. Significant milestones already underscore this journey, with major renewable energy ventures reaching financial finality and affirming the UAE's pathway to green energy.



Fiscal Policies and Government Budgeting



In what appears to be an acknowledgment of the strategic importance of the construction industry, the UAE government's budget for the year following October 2023 reflects the increased allocation of funds towards infrastructure, economic resources, and education sectors. Such allocations underscore the connecting threads between educational advancement and sustainable economic and infrastructural development.



Strategic Market Insights



Delving into the core dynamics of the UAE construction industry, the market analysis yields not only a panoramic view of the sector's expected growth and trends but also provides precise insights into industry-specific challenges and prospects. The analysis brings to light the vast array of mega-projects scheduled in the pipeline, thus furnishing stakeholders with a detailed projection of impending capital outlays.



Opportunities and Risks



Participants in the UAE construction market are encouraged to leverage the provided critical insight to comprehend and adapt to emerging sector trends, while simultaneously navigating inherent industry risks. This actionable intelligence serves to support strategic decision-making, risk assessment, and the crafting of robust operational and market engagement strategies.



Conclusion



The forecast period heralds a time of vibrant growth and expanding opportunities within the UAE construction industry. With a robust framework of investment, government initiatives, and strategic market insights, the sector is on a firm footing for both immediate and sustained long-term growth. Stakeholders are positioned to navigate this dynamic market landscape effectively, capitalizing on the anticipated upsurge in construction activities across the UAE.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

