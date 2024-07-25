Acquiring a Curacao Online Gaming License in 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of Financial & Procedural Aspects with Costs & Timelines Detailed

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquiring a Curacao Online Gaming License, 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of Financial & Procedural Aspects with Costs & Timelines Detailed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes valuable insights into the financial and procedural aspects, including detailed information on costs and timelines associated with acquiring a Curacao license.

In 2023, Curacao introduced the "Landsverordening op de kansspelen" (Ordinance on Games of Chance) to modernize and regulate gambling legislation. Since March 2020, the Gambling Control Board (GCB) has been authorized to regulate offshore gambling games and oversee the issuance of Curacao licenses. As of 2023, there are 16 companies providing legal services for registration and licensing in the territory of Curacao. The license fee, as per GCB regulations, is 36,000 ANG or 19,800 USD, payable upon license issuance.

Research Timeline and Data Relevance

The research was conducted in two stages. The first stage, studying the regulator and Open Data Search, took place in December 2023. The second stage, writing the report and partially updating the data from the first stage, took place from the end of April to the end of May 2024.

Goals and Objectives

Describe the information about the Curacao license and the issuing regulator.

Describe the requirements and conditions for obtaining a Curacao license.

Describe the costs and timelines for obtaining a Curacao license.

Briefly study the market, find and suggest the following lists: Legal companies offering services for company registration and obtaining a Curacao license; Communication agents and integrators working with the Curacao license; Suppliers and vendors working with the Curacao license; Payment systems working with the Curacao license.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Goals and Objectives

2. Research Timeline and Data Relevance

Document Markup

Raw and Combined Data

Terms & Glossary

3. General Information

The Regulator Registration of Operators With Sublicense Application for an Online Gaming License



4. Requirements and Conditions for Obtaining a License

License Conditions

General Prohibitions

Safe and Secure Environment

Equipment and Application Software

Player Registration

Payment Transactions

Games

Terms of Use

Resolution of Complaints

Administrative Responsibilities

Publicly Available Information

Reports

Policies and Procedures

Suspension and Revocation of License

Additional Conditions

Supervision

Recommendations or Minimum Requirements for the Business Plan

5. The Cost of the License

6. Decision Term and the Validity of the License

7. Application Method and Forms

8. Contact Information

9. Companies for Registration and Licensing

10. Integration Companies

11. Suppliers and Vendors

12. Payment Systems

13. META

14. Appendix: Terms & Glossary

