Acquiring a Curacao Online Gaming License in 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of Financial & Procedural Aspects with Costs & Timelines Detailed

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquiring a Curacao Online Gaming License, 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of Financial & Procedural Aspects with Costs & Timelines Detailed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes valuable insights into the financial and procedural aspects, including detailed information on costs and timelines associated with acquiring a Curacao license.
In 2023, Curacao introduced the "Landsverordening op de kansspelen" (Ordinance on Games of Chance) to modernize and regulate gambling legislation. Since March 2020, the Gambling Control Board (GCB) has been authorized to regulate offshore gambling games and oversee the issuance of Curacao licenses. As of 2023, there are 16 companies providing legal services for registration and licensing in the territory of Curacao. The license fee, as per GCB regulations, is 36,000 ANG or 19,800 USD, payable upon license issuance.
Research Timeline and Data Relevance
The research was conducted in two stages. The first stage, studying the regulator and Open Data Search, took place in December 2023. The second stage, writing the report and partially updating the data from the first stage, took place from the end of April to the end of May 2024.
Goals and Objectives
- Describe the information about the Curacao license and the issuing regulator.
- Describe the requirements and conditions for obtaining a Curacao license.
- Describe the costs and timelines for obtaining a Curacao license.
- Briefly study the market, find and suggest the following lists:
- Legal companies offering services for company registration and obtaining a Curacao license;
- Communication agents and integrators working with the Curacao license;
- Suppliers and vendors working with the Curacao license;
- Payment systems working with the Curacao license.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Goals and Objectives
2. Research Timeline and Data Relevance
- Document Markup
- Raw and Combined Data
- Terms & Glossary
3. General Information
- The Regulator
- Registration of Operators With Sublicense
- Application for an Online Gaming License
4. Requirements and Conditions for Obtaining a License
License Conditions
- General Prohibitions
- Safe and Secure Environment
- Equipment and Application Software
- Player Registration
- Payment Transactions
- Games
- Terms of Use
- Resolution of Complaints
- Administrative Responsibilities
- Publicly Available Information
- Reports
- Policies and Procedures
- Suspension and Revocation of License
- Additional Conditions
- Supervision
Recommendations or Minimum Requirements for the Business Plan
5. The Cost of the License
6. Decision Term and the Validity of the License
7. Application Method and Forms
8. Contact Information
9. Companies for Registration and Licensing
10. Integration Companies
11. Suppliers and Vendors
12. Payment Systems
13. META
14. Appendix: Terms & Glossary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izeo6g
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.