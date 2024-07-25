Hong Kong's Best Therapists At Maple Tree Counselling Announce Addition of New Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and EMDR Treatment Counsellors

Central, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling is excited to announce the expansion of its services in Hong Kong. With more licensed counsellors joining the team, the company aims to make mental health support more accessible to the community. The addition of new therapists will help meet the rising demand for quality counselling services in the area. Those interested can also find detailed information about the team of counsellors at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

"We are pleased to welcome our new counsellors to Maple Tree Counselling," said co-founder & director, Anjali Nihalchand. "Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to respond to the mental health needs of people in Hong Kong."

​​Maple Tree Counselling's newest additions were chosen as much for their broad experience as their expertise. John Mok-Lamme is from the U.S., where he has a background in social work and mentoring young adults and couples. At Maple Tree Counselling, John works with adolescents, adults, and couples to address a variety of challenges including depression, anxiety, life transitions, trauma, and marital and relational challenges. While John's primary treatment modality is psychodynamic, he also integrates Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, and mindfulness modalities. His approach with couples leans heavily on emotionally focused couples' therapy, which he supplements with other research-based techniques. John has a long history of effective work with couples and individuals and enjoys helping them in healing and finding hope.

Prior to training as a counsellor, John played a central role in developing an innovative mental health programme in the U.S. for youth with significant early trauma. John has also spent considerable time in Hong Kong and is part of a large Cantonese family. He and his partner have two grown children.

John joins a diverse team of professionals to provide a broad range of mental health services tailored to individual needs. The team now includes 10 therapists in Hong Kong including; Casey McGrath, Nicola Shannon, Dr. Amanda Friday, Simon Westcott and Kari Entwisle who provide individual adults therapy; Lianne Lim and Brenton Surgenor who provide individual adults therapy as well as couples' counselling; and Jacquelyn Tryde and Jojo Tong who provide individual adults therapy as well as counselling for adolescents.

Maple Tree Counselling has always been committed to providing empathetic and professional support. This expansion helps maintain that promise while allowing the company to serve more clients. Each counsellor is dedicated to upholding the company's mission of creating a safe and supportive environment for all clients.

"Our goal has always been to offer effective therapy that respects each individual's unique situation," said another company representative. "Expanding our team ensures that we can maintain our high standards and help more people in need."

The move to increase the number of counsellors is expected to reduce wait times for appointments and provide faster assistance to those seeking help. Clients can explore a variety of services offered, such as individual therapy, group therapy, and corporate counselling, tailored to meet specific needs.

Each new Maple Tree counsellor has completed rigorous training and has considerable experience, ensuring that clients receive top quality care.

Clients at Maple Tree Counselling can expect a welcoming and non-judgmental atmosphere. The company is dedicated to creating a therapeutic environment where people feel comfortable discussing their challenges and working towards emotional wellbeing.

Appointments can be made directly through the Maple Tree Counselling client portal on the website, or clients can contact the team via WhatsApp, the online Contact Us form, or by email. An initial 15-minute discovery call is offered to ensure the right therapeutic alliance from the get-go.

To learn more about the services, visit the website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com

