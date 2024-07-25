Global Musculoskeletal Market Size is Expected To Hold a Significant Share By 2033 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States , July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Musculoskeletal Market Size is Expected to Hold a Significant Share by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the projected period.

Musculoskeletal disorders are injuries or illnesses affecting the human musculoskeletal system. The injured or impacted areas are the muscles, ligaments, nerves, tendons, spinal discs, and cartilage. The most common musculoskeletal disorders are rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, gout, osteoarthritis, and back discomfort. Musculoskeletal pain results from normal activities' wear and tear on muscle tissue. WHO studies estimated that 1.71 billion persons worldwide are afflicted with musculoskeletal ailments. The most modern techniques—such as biologics, small molecules, stem cell research, and others help to increase the precision of medication and therapy. Techniques such as organ-on-a-chip, lab-on-a-chip, gene therapy, and orthobiologics have enhanced treatment options for musculoskeletal issues. In addition, treatments such as bone grafting help to mend fractured bones. Thus, it is expected that significant research and development as well as improved care offerings will contribute to market expansion. However, the high cost of care promotes unnecessary MSD care, which limits root-cause treatment.

Global Musculoskeletal Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia, Others), By Type of Molecules (Biologics, Small Molecules), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the musculoskeletal market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the musculoskeletal market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, and others. Among these, the osteoarthritis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the musculoskeletal market during the anticipation timeframe. Osteoarthritis is a common chronic joint disease that impacts millions of individuals globally. It mostly affects the elderly, whose numbers are rising due to global aging trends, and is a major contributor to disability.

The biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type of molecules, the musculoskeletal market is categorized into biologics, and small molecules. Among these, the biologics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Because of their complicated structure, biologics are difficult to detect and classify. Biologics are long-lasting and effective for treating psoriatic, rheumatoid, and other inflammatory arthritis patients. Additionally, biologics products are widely used in biopharmaceuticals for research and drug development, which helps to sustain the market's growth.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the musculoskeletal market over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the musculoskeletal market over the anticipation timeframe. The market in the area has potential due to the rising number of MSD cases brought on by obesity and unhealthy lifestyles, increased awareness, and better treatment choices. Overexertion injuries resulting from lifting, pushing, dragging, holding, carrying, or tossing an object cost business $13.4 billion annually, according to Liberty Mutual, the largest workers' compensation insurance provider in the country. Because these disorders are becoming more common, there is a growing market for musculoskeletal diseases.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the musculoskeletal market during the anticipation timeframe. Conventional drugs and therapies like as acupuncture support the MSD market in countries like China, India, and Japan. The primary drivers of the sector are the aging of the global population, improvements in medical technology, and more public awareness. But problems like outrageous costs and regulatory barriers must be overcome in order to provide greater access and improved treatment outcomes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Musculoskeletal Market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Sanofi S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly And Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, EverEx, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Procter & Gamble, Eisai Co. Ltd and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Stryker, a US-based medical device manufacturer, announced that it has effectively purchased Artelon, a soft tissue fixation company, to grow its surgical market share. The acquisition is expected to be valued at $3.4 billion.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global musculoskeletal market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Musculoskeletal Market, By Type

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Fibromyalgia

Others

Global Musculoskeletal Market, By Type of Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecules

Global Musculoskeletal Market, By Regional

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

US Canada Mexico



