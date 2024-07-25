Dyspnea Treatment Market Set to Surge to US$ 11.01 Billion By 2032, An Aging Population & The Rise in Pollution Levels Fuels the Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyspnea Treatment Market Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Dyspnea Treatment Market Size was valued at US$ 6.16 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 11.01 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.95% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Increasing cancer and inflammatory diseases across the globe are boosting levels of breathlessness in the population, thereby driving the growth of the Dyspnea treatments market globally. Air pollution, due to industrial activities, vehicular emissions, de-forestation etc in addition to other anthropogenic sources has increased various harmful air pollutants like particulate matter (PM2. 10) as well as nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and ozone(O3) in the air.

Furthermore, a June 2022 report by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains that exposure to ozone in the air can profoundly affect health, especially on hot sunny days when dangerously high levels of ozone are present. The report concludes with a call for special protection of asthmatics, children, the elderly, or those who aspire to exercise in outdoor spaces due to sharing air that contains ozone. Significant among these is an increase in dyspnea because exposure to high ozone levels can cause or worsen respiratory problems, including wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.





Additionally, secondary mechanisms (i.e., chronic respiratory diseases and cardiovascular disease) that lead to impaired lung function in response to long-term exposure driven by ambient PM concentrations as well as other air pollutants, the development of dyspnea. Toxic substances present in the polluted air inflame and irritate such lining making it hard for a person to breathe comfortably. This is largely due to the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, which in turn raises the requirement for successful treatments against dyspnea, caused by growing pollution levels.

Overall, the Dyspnea Treatment market is expected to increase at a high CAGR during the projected timeframe owing to growing air contamination levels and related respiratory health diseases on a global scale. This growing trend emphasizes the requirement for efficient pharmacological interventions and innovative treatment methods to counteract environmental pollution-induced exacerbations in health fueling the dyspnea treatment market.

Dyspnea Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.95% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •Rising Prevalence of Dyspnea and its Associated Disorders Boost the Dyspnea Treatment Market.

•Increasing Levels of Air Pollution and Exposure to Various Toxins are Responsible for the Increasing Demand for Dyspnea Treatment.

Segmentation Dynamics

The therapy segment by treatment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 6.02% during the projected timeframe, especially the supplemental oxygen therapy. The rise in funding for oxygen therapy support is expected to boost the segment revenue. In June 2022, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also announced its plans to invest USD 50 million in an initiative focused on improving access to medical oxygen globally starting with each Government's commitment to the construction and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure capable of supporting bulk liquid oxygen at around 50 sites worldwide. The investment is expected to help provide medical oxygen to over 20,000 beds and enables thousands of patients across India to access high-quality pressure swing adsorption technology in spiking COVID-19 hotspots each year estimates USAID. Additionally, the Global Fund put in some USD 600 million to help over 80 lower-middle-income countries boost patient access to medical oxygen; and the United States is its top donor. These drive-ups by the government help to reduce the rates for the patient population thereby propelling the growth of this segment faster.

Dyspnea Treatment Market Key Segmentation:

By Treatment

By Therapy Supplemental Oxygen Therapy Relaxation Therapy

By Drug Class Antianxiety Drugs Antibiotics Anticholinergic Agents Corticosteroids Others



By End User

Hospitals

Home Care

Specialty Centers

Others

Regional Insights

North America remained the largest region, with 35% of the market share in 2023 due to a high percentage aging population, increasing smoking rates, and environmental destruction. Dyspnea is part of the increasing prevalence of age-related respiratory & cardiac disorders as one in 5 Americans will be older than 65 years by 2060, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Smoking rates have been decreasing over time, but still affect 14% of adults in the United States according to a report by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), causing further respiratory problems. And that air pollution continues to be a problem in the United States, with more than 40% of Americans living in regions where ozone or particle pollution levels make it dangerous to breathe. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for efficient dyspnea therapies in North America. At the same time, progress in medical technology and drug development supports novel approaches for treating dyspnea. The growing prevalence of dyspnea affecting the quality of life improves the dyspnea treatment market in North America the increasing awareness regarding the impact of Dyspnoea on patients' quality & availability to advanced healthcare facilities coupled with broad insurance coverage further propel growth for the regional dyspnea treatment market.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb presented results from a Phase 2 trial assessing BMS-986278, an investigational first-in-class oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The study revealed that compared to placebo, 60mg BMS-986278 given twice a day over 26 weeks slowed down the percent predicted forced vital capacity (ppFVC) loss by a mean reduction in annualized rate of decline at -62%.

presented results from a Phase 2 trial assessing BMS-986278, an investigational first-in-class oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The study revealed that compared to placebo, 60mg BMS-986278 given twice a day over 26 weeks slowed down the percent predicted forced vital capacity (ppFVC) loss by a mean reduction in annualized rate of decline at -62%. In September 2022, The European Commission (EC) approved AstraZeneca’s Tezspire for an add-on maintenance treatment in patients 12 years and older with severe asthma, calling it a major advance.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Dyspnea Treatment Market Segmentation, By Treatment

8. Dyspnea Treatment Market Segmentation, By End User

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Competitive Landscape

12. USE Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

