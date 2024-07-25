Verdafresh, Inc. Joins the U.S. Plastics Pact to Advance a Circular Economy for Plastics

WAYNE, Pa., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verdafresh™has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact (U.S. Pact), a solutions-focused consortium that brings together partners across the entire plastics value chain to reach a unified vision of a circular economy for plastics. The U.S. Pact’s vision is a world where plastics never become waste by eliminating the plastics we don’t need, ensuring that the plastics we do need are reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and circulating all the plastics we use to keep them in the economy and out of the environment.



As part of the U.S. Plastics Pact, Activators like Verdafresh recognize that significant, systemwide change is imperative to realize a circular economy for plastics. As such, the U.S. Pact is convening more than 130 businesses, retailers, not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, and research institutions across the plastics value chain to bring one voice to U.S. packaging through national initiatives and innovative solutions for rethinking products, packaging, and business models.

Dave Klopp, CEO of VerdaFresh, stated, “Verdafresh has developed a patented technology for high barrier mono-material structures that offers full product protection with sustainably manufactured materials, which ultimately benefits our customers and the food industries we serve. As an Activator of the U.S. Plastics Pact, we join like-minded companies seeking to contribute materially to the ambitious goal of 30% recycled content in plastic packaging by EOY 2025”

“The U.S. Plastics Pact continues to break new ground and make progress toward a more circular economy for plastics packaging in the U.S.,” says Emily Tipaldo, U.S. Pact Executive Director. “Without the work of the U.S. Pact and its Activators, we would not see the level of national alignment and desire for a universal instrument to address plastic pollution.”

About U.S. Pact

Achieving this vision will require new levels of accountability from all facets of the plastics supply chain. The U.S. Pact emphasizes measurable change and as such Verdafresh is committed to transparent, annual reporting, WWF’s ReSource : Plastic Footprint Tracker , which will be used to document annual progress against the U.S. Pact’s four targets. The U.S. Pact’s “ Roadmap to 2025 ” identifies key milestones and national solutions to achieving the U.S. targets and realize a circular economy in which plastic never becomes waste. Its “ Baseline Report ” illustrates where the journey begins and where the U.S. Pact will focus efforts to propel the monumental change required to create a circular economy for plastic packaging. Further information on the U.S. Plastics Pact: https://usplasticspact.org/ .

About Verdafresh

Verdafresh is enabling mono-material recyclable, flexible packaging using its proprietary barrier coating technology. Verdafresh films have exceptional clarity, and they can deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.