Fairway Wealth Management Ranked No. 30 on 2024 Financial Advisor Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms List

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Wealth Management, an independent, fee-only fiduciary advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has been named No. 30 on Financial Advisor’s 2024 Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms list. This is the firm’s first-ever appearance on this list.

The list recognizes independent RIA firms with more than $500 million in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2023. To be eligible, RIAs must provide financial planning and related services to clients and file their own ADV statement with the SEC.

The fastest-growing firms were ranked by percentage growth in assets between 2022 and 2023.

“This ranking is an acknowledgment of our team’s dedication to our clients and our continued commitment to our growth as a firm,” said President Mark Weiskind. “We are honored to have been named to this list by Financial Advisor Magazine for the first time in firm history.”

The firm was also ranked No. 187 on Financial Advisor’s 2024 RIAs list, which was ranked by year-end 2023 total assets. This is the 15th straight year Fairway has been named on the Financial Advisor top RIA list.

About Fairway Wealth Management

Founded in 2002, Fairway Wealth Management serves the complex and ongoing needs of wealthy families. Through expert advice and advisory team leadership, Fairway helps clients enjoy their wealth in lifestyle, legacy and peace of mind. Based in Independence, Ohio, Fairway advises clients in nearly 30 states. Learn more about Fairway Wealth Management: fairwaywealth.com .

About Financial Advisor Magazine – RIA Survey

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. FA's RIA ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey. Fairway Wealth Management did not pay a fee in exchange for inclusion on this list. More information can be found at http://www.fa-mag.com/research/ria-survey.