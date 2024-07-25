Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size To Worth USD 199.31 Million By 2033 l CAGR of 13.12%

New York, United States , July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size is to Grow from USD 58.08 Million in 2023 to USD 199.31 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.12% during the projected period.





Organ-on-a-chips are micro-engineered biomimetic systems that mimic the form and function of human tissue. Small devices containing human cells are used to imitate the environment of human organs, such as blood flow and respiratory motions, as well as synthetic habitats for testing new drugs. Organ-on-a-chip technologies can overcome the limitations of standard two-dimensional cell culture methods, enabling for the development of models that more accurately mimic the three-dimensional arrangement of distinct cell types. The market driven by the necessity for substitutes to animal testing, as well as the prompt identification of pharmaceutical reactions and toxicity. In addition, organ-on-chip technology is not limited to the liver, lungs, kidneys, or heart. Stakeholders in this market are doing their utmost to expand the organ's applications and sites utilizing this technology. However, the organ-on-chip industry is projected to face challenges from stringent regulations during the forecast period.

Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Disease Modeling, Drug Discovery, and Toxicity Testing), By Organ Type (Lungs, Heart, Liver, and Kidney), By End-Users (Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic & Research Institutes) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The drug discovery category is likely to promote market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the organ-on-chip market is divided into disease modeling, drug discovery, and toxicity testing. Among these, the drug discovery category is likely to promote market growth during the forecast period. Organ-on-chip technology has contributed to drug discovery by providing more biologically realistic models of human organ function and interaction than traditional in vitro and animal models. These microscale platforms enable investigators to study therapeutic efficacy, toxicity, and safety more accurately and cost-effectively, reducing drug development time and the probability of late-stage failures in clinical trials. This market benefits from the increased demand for novel research methodologies and technologies capable of identifying promising drug candidates more effectively and precisely.

The liver organ type is expected to dominate the market over the projection period.

Based on organ type, the organ-on-chip market is divided into lungs, heart, liver, and kidney. Among these, the liver organ type is expected to dominate the market over the projection period. Liver-on-chip platforms have several advantages over traditional techniques, including improved predictability, less reliance on animal testing, and the ability to screen drug candidates in large quantities. Liver-on-chip models are used to imitate physiological settings, including toxicity testing and disease modeling. It is one of the largest R&D platforms, with a diverse range of commercial products accessible on the market. Liver-on-chip platforms are utilized for a wide range of applications, including drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modeling, and personalized medicine, which account for a significant percentage of the medical market.

The pharmaceutical and biotech company is expected to have the biggest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the organ-on-chip market is divided into pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, contract research organizations, and academic & research institutes. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotech company is expected to have the biggest market share during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are the main end-users in the organ-on-chip market, given their enormous investment in R&D operations targeted at identifying and creating new drugs and treatments. These businesses provide resources, expertise, and facilities to support research and development of breakthrough healthcare solutions. Furthermore, these companies collaborate with universities, educational research institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs) to evaluate and optimize organ-on-chip technology, resulting in faster uptake and deployment in the pharmaceutical sector.

North America is expected to have the greatest share of the global organ-on-chip market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the greatest share of the global organ-on-chip market during the forecast period. North America has historically been the largest market for organ-on-chip technology. It is the primary place for the deployment of this technology because of the presence of various pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and technology developers. This site provides a favorable atmosphere for biotech and life science research, encouraging new breakthroughs. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, collaborate with stakeholders to study possible applications in pharmaceutical discovery and safety review.

Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest CAGR growth in the global organ-on-chip market during the forecast period. Increased demand for personalized medications, expansion of medical facilities, and the presence of a large pharmaceutical market all contribute to its place as the fastest-growing market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the organ-on-chip market include SynVivo, Cherry Biotech, InSphero AG, Elveflow, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., Draper, Mimica, Zyoxel Ltd., AxoNet Medical Systems, Inc., AxoSim Technologies, Nortis, Inc., Mimetas, MIMETAS B.V., Tara Biosystems, Kirkstall Ltd., and other key companies.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Emulate introduced Emulate Chip-A1 to broaden its applications in oncology and cosmetics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global organ-on-chip market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Organ-on-Chip Market, By Application

Disease Modeling

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Testing

Global Organ-on-Chip Market, By Organ Type

Lungs

Heart

Liver

Kidney

Global Organ-on-Chip Market, By End-Users

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Organ-on-Chip Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



