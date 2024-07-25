FinWise Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

- Net Income of $3.2 Million for Second Quarter of 2024 -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.24 for Second Quarter of 2024 -

MURRAY, Utah, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loan originations were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.2 billion for the second quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $14.6 million, compared to $14.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $13.7 million for the second quarter of the prior year

Net Income was $3.2 million, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $4.6 million for the second quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.24 for the quarter, compared to $0.25 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $0.35 for the second quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio was 66.3%, compared to 60.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 52.7% for the second quarter of the prior year (1)

Annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 7.9%, compared to 8.4% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 12.8% in the second quarter of the prior year

Nonperforming loans were $27.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.0 million as of March 31, 2024, and $1.9 million as of the second quarter of the prior year of which $15.8 million, $14.8 million, and $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively, were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”).



(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

“FinWise delivered another strong quarter, driven by continued growth in loan originations, solid revenue and stable credit quality,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise. “These results highlight the strength and resiliency of our existing business, as they do not include any benefit from recently announced strategic partnerships and expansion strategies. Our team has also delivered, ahead of schedule, on multiple initiatives, including the launch of our first Payments partner, the start of our Credit-Enhanced Balance Sheet program and the launch of our first card product. Additionally, we remain on schedule to be operational with our Payment Hub platform later this year. Looking ahead, we remain excited about future growth opportunities and are steadfastly committed to executing on our strategic goals to further enhance value for our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Data As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Net Income $ 3,180 $ 3,315 $ 4,638 Diluted EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 Return on average assets 2.1 % 2.2 % 3.9 % Return on average equity 7.9 % 8.4 % 12.8 % Yield on loans 14.89 % 14.80 % 17.77 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 4.80 % 4.71 % 4.02 % Net interest margin 10.31 % 10.12 % 12.14 % Efficiency ratio(1) 66.3 % 60.6 % 52.7 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 12.61 $ 12.70 $ 11.59 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 26.8 % 26.6 % 29.7 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.8 % 20.6 % 22.4 % Full-time Equivalent (FTEs) 191 175 148

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Income

Net income was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to increased compensation cost driven by increased spending on business infrastructure to support the payments and bank identification number (“BIN”) initiatives and enhance governance and lower non-interest income primarily resulting from acceleration of servicing fee amortization due to increased early payoffs of SBA loans. These were offset in part by an increase in net interest income reflecting higher average balances and an increase in yields on our held-for-sale loan portfolio, a decrease in the provision for credit losses reflecting lower levels of charge-offs, and a decrease in our effective tax rate. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in compensation expense and other expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure and was offset in part by increases in net interest income driven by growth in the loans held for investment portfolio as well as a reduction in tax expense reflecting the lower level of pre-tax income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the loans held for investment portfolio and an increase in the yield on our held-for-sale loan portfolio partially offset by increases in the Bank’s average balances of, and rates paid for, certificates of deposit. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the Bank’s average balances for the loans held for investment portfolio, partially offset by increased interest rates paid on deposits and increased average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 billion for the prior quarter and $1.2 billion for the prior year period. For the first three weeks of July 2024, originations are tracking at approximately the same level as the second quarter of 2024 originations.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 10.31%, compared to 10.12% for the prior quarter and 12.14% for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in the loans held for investment balance and higher yields on the loans held-for-sale portfolio, partially offset by increases in the Bank’s average balances of, and rates paid for, certificates of deposit. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to decreases in the yields of the loans held-for-sale and loans held for investment portfolios reflecting the Bank’s efforts to increase loans outstanding to borrowers with lower credit risk and lower average yields.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.7 million for the prior year period. The provision decreased when compared to the prior quarter and the prior year period as the Company experiences lower levels of charge offs. Nonperforming assets have remained stable in the first half of 2024 when compared to the increases experienced in the latter half of 2023.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees $ 4,035 $ 3,965 $ 4,054 Gain on sale of loans 356 415 700 SBA loan servicing fees and servicing asset amortization (124 ) 466 226 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (200 ) (124 ) — Other miscellaneous income 771 742 308 Total non-interest income $ 4,838 $ 5,464 $ 5,288

Non-interest income was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $5.5 million for the prior quarter and $5.3 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to acceleration of servicing fee amortization due to increased payoffs on higher rate SBA loans. The decrease from the prior year period was related to a decrease in income from the gain on sale of loans, and a decrease in the fair value of our investment in BFG. Offsetting these decreases in part were increases in Strategic Program fees as origination volume increased, and other miscellaneous income related to rental income on our commercial operating leases.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,609 $ 7,562 $ 6,681 Professional services 1,282 1,567 1,305 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,121 980 718 Recovery of SBA servicing asset (328 ) (198 ) (339 ) Other operating expenses 2,206 1,896 1,634 Total non-interest expense $ 12,890 $ 11,807 $ 9,999

Non-interest expense was $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.8 million for the prior quarter and $10.0 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in compensation costs and other operating expenses as the Company continues to build-out our business infrastructure for new business initiatives and enhance our governance structure. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other operating expenses driven by increased spending on business infrastructure along with an increase in occupancy and equipment expenses reflecting the growth in our business.

Reflecting the expenses incurred to develop our business infrastructure, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 66.3% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 60.6% for the prior quarter and 52.7% for the prior year period. As a result of the infrastructure build, the Company anticipates the efficiency ratio will remain elevated until the Company begins to realize the revenues associated with the new programs being developed.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 23.9% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 26.5% for the prior quarter and 26.1% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was due primarily to more favorable resolution of historical state tax matters.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $617.8 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase from $610.8 million as of March 31, 2024 and $495.6 million as of June 30, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s commercial leases, owner occupied commercial real estate, and residential real estate loan portfolios. The increase in total assets compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s SBA, commercial leases, owner occupied commercial real estate and consumer loan portfolios supported by a similar increase in deposits and growth in equity from retained earnings. Also contributing to the increase in total assets compared to the prior year period was an increase in the Company’s investment in BFG.

The following table shows the gross loans held for investment balances as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 ($ in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 249,281 60.2 % $ 247,810 63.4 % $ 189,028 65.0 % Commercial leases 56,529 13.7 % 46,690 11.9 % 22,109 7.6 % Commercial, non-real estate 1,999 0.5 % 2,077 0.5 % 2,742 1.0 % Residential real estate 42,317 10.2 % 39,006 10.0 % 30,378 10.5 % Strategic Program loans 17,861 4.3 % 17,216 4.4 % 20,732 7.1 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 28,340 6.8 % 21,300 5.4 % 9,926 3.4 % Non-owner occupied 2,134 0.5 % 2,155 0.6 % 8,751 3.0 % Consumer 15,880 3.8 % 14,689 3.8 % 6,993 2.4 % Total period end loans $ 414,341 100.0 % $ 390,943 100.0 % $ 290,659 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 include $147.8 million, $141.7 million and $85.5 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was $2.6 million, $2.7 million and $5.5 million, respectively.

Total gross loans held for investment as of June 30, 2024 were $414.3 million, an increase from $390.9 million and $290.7 million as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase compared to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the commercial leases, owner occupied commercial real estate, and residential real estate loan portfolios. The increase compared to June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the SBA 7(a), commercial leases, commercial real estate owner occupied, residential real estate, and consumer loan portfolios.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 ($ in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 107,083 24.9 % $ 107,076 25.3 % $ 93,347 28.1 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 48,319 11.3 % 48,279 11.4 % 46,335 13.9 % Savings 9,746 2.3 % 11,206 2.6 % 9,484 2.9 % Money market 9,788 2.3 % 9,935 2.3 % 14,473 4.3 % Time certificates of deposit 254,259 59.2 % 247,600 58.4 % 168,891 50.8 % Total period end deposits $ 429,195 100.0 % $ 424,096 100.0 % $ 332,530 100.0 %

Total deposits as of June 30, 2024 increased to $429.2 million from $424.1 million and $332.5 million as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase from March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificates of deposits. The increase from June 30, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in brokered time certificate of deposits and non-interest bearing demand deposits. As of June 30, 2024, 31.3% of deposits at the Bank level were uninsured, compared to 32.4% as of March 31, 2024, and 36.3% as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, 7.6% of total deposits at the Bank were required under the Company’s Strategic Program agreements and an additional 8.6% were associated with other accounts owned by the Company or the Bank.

Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2024 increased $3.3 million to $165.8 million from $162.5 million at March 31, 2024. Compared to June 30, 2023, total shareholders’ equity increased by $18.4 million from $147.4 million. The increase from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income. The increase from June 30, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

​ As of Capital Ratios 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Well-

Capitalized

Requirement Leverage Ratio 20.8% 20.6% 22.4% 9.0%

The leverage ratio increase from the prior quarter resulted from assets growing slower than earnings generated by operations. The leverage ratio decrease from the prior year period resulted primarily from the growth in the loan portfolio. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of June 30, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

As of June 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million under the Company’s share repurchase program announced in March 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $27.9 million, or 6.5% of total loans receivable, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.0 million or 6.6% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2024 and $1.9 million, or 0.7% of total loans receivable as of June 30, 2023. Of the $27.9 million, $26.0 million, and $1.9 million nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively, $15.8 million, $14.8 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, are guaranteed by the SBA and $12.1 million, $11.2 million, and $0.7 million, respectively, is the balance of loans which do not carry SBA guarantees. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to SBA 7(a) loans classified as nonperforming during the quarter of which $1.3 million was guaranteed by the SBA. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior year was primarily attributable to loans in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as non-accrual mainly due to the negative impact of elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment was 3.2% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 3.2% as of March 31, 2024 and 4.2% as of June 30, 2023. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the Company’s increased retention of most of the originated guaranteed portions in its SBA 7(a) loan program.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $1.9 million, $3.4 million and $2.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The decrease for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 when compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was primarily due to decreased net charge-offs in the Strategic Program loans portfolio.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 12,632 $ 12,888 $ 12,034 Provision for credit losses(1) 2,393 3,145 2,675 Charge offs Residential real estate — (64 ) (121 ) Commercial real estate Owner occupied — (525 ) — Commercial and industrial (184 ) (54 ) (66 ) Consumer (18 ) (41 ) (19 ) Lease financing receivables (69 ) (111 ) — Strategic Program loans (1,962 ) (2,946 ) (2,516 ) Recoveries Residential real estate 3 53 81 Commercial real estate Owner occupied — 3 — Commercial and industrial 15 — 1 Consumer 1 — — Lease financing receivables 7 — — Strategic Program loans 309 284 252 Ending Balance $ 13,127 $ 12,632 $ 12,321 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, annualized ratios) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Nonperforming loans(2) $ 28,091 $ 25,996 $ 1,927 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 6.5 % 6.6 % 0.7 % Net charge offs to average loans held for investment 1.9 % 3.5 % 3.4 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 3.2 % 3.2 % 4.2 % Net charge offs $ 1,898 $ 3,401 $ 2,388

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

(2) Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023 include $15.8 million, $14.8 million, and $1.1 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

As of 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 5,158 $ 3,944 $ 369 Interest-bearing deposits 83,851 111,846 118,674 Total cash and cash equivalents 89,009 115,790 119,043 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,942 14,820 14,403 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 349 349 476 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 66,542 54,947 42,362 Loans receivable, net 398,512 377,101 277,663 Premises and equipment, net 15,665 15,098 13,154 Accrued interest receivable 3,390 3,429 2,316 SBA servicing asset, net 3,689 4,072 5,233 Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 8,000 8,200 4,500 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 3,913 4,104 4,668 Income tax receivable, net 2,103 2,400 2,355 Other assets 12,706 10,523 9,452 Total assets $ 617,820 $ 610,833 $ 495,625 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 107,083 $ 107,076 $ 93,347 Interest bearing 322,112 317,020 239,183 Total deposits 429,195 424,096 332,530 Accrued interest payable 601 588 466 Income taxes payable, net — 3,207 — Deferred taxes, net 1,154 508 140 PPP Liquidity Facility 127 158 252 Operating lease liabilities 5,788 6,046 6,792 Other liabilities 15,159 13,748 7,997 Total liabilities 452,024 448,351 348,177 Shareholders’ equity Common Stock 13 13 13 Additional paid-in-capital 55,441 55,304 52,625 Retained earnings 110,342 107,165 94,810 Total shareholders’ equity 165,796 162,482 147,448 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 617,820 $ 610,833 $ 495,625









FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 16,881 $ 16,035 $ 14,355 Interest on securities 97 101 77 Other interest income 1,444 1,509 1,437 Total interest income 18,422 17,645 15,869 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,807 3,639 2,194 Total interest expense 3,807 3,639 2,194 Net interest income 14,615 14,006 13,675 Provision for credit losses 2,385 3,154 2,688 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,230 10,852 10,987 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 4,035 3,965 4,054 Gain on sale of loans, net 356 415 700 SBA loan servicing fees and servicing asset amortization (124 ) 466 226 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (200 ) (124 ) — Other miscellaneous income 771 742 308 Total non-interest income 4,838 5,464 5,288 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,609 7,562 6,681 Professional services 1,282 1,567 1,305 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,121 980 718 Recovery of SBA servicing asset (328 ) (198 ) (339 ) Other operating expenses 2,206 1,896 1,634 Total non-interest expense 12,890 11,807 9,999 Income before income tax expense 4,178 4,509 6,276 Provision for income taxes 998 1,194 1,638 Net income $ 3,180 $ 3,315 $ 4,638 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,627,800 12,502,448 12,603,463 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,109,708 13,041,605 12,989,530 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,143,560 12,793,555 12,723,703









FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

​ For the Three Months Ended ​ 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 105,563 $ 1,444 5.50 % $ 111,911 $ 1,509 5.42 % $ 113,721 $ 1,437 5.07 % Investment securities 14,795 97 2.65 % 15,174 101 2.67 % 14,137 77 2.19 % Strategic Program loans held for sale 49,000 4,020 33.00 % 48,557 3,726 30.86 % 41,390 3,860 37.41 % Loans held for investment 400,930 12,861 12.90 % 381,195 12,309 12.99 % 282,686 10,495 14.89 % Total interest earning assets 570,287 18,422 12.99 % 556,837 17,645 12.74 % 451,934 15,869 14.08 % Non-interest earning assets 46,531 39,123 21,825 Total assets $ 616,818 $ 595,960 $ 473,759 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 47,900 $ 441 3.70 % $ 51,603 $ 503 3.92 % $ 44,097 $ 426 3.88 % Savings 10,270 19 0.75 % 9,301 19 0.83 % 7,334 10 0.56 % Money market accounts 9,565 112 4.71 % 10,200 66 2.60 % 13,982 109 3.12 % Certificates of deposit 251,142 3,235 5.18 % 239,577 3,051 5.12 % 153,662 1,649 4.30 % Total deposits 318,877 3,807 4.80 % 310,681 3,639 4.71 % 219,075 2,194 4.02 % Other borrowings 142 — 0.35 % 172 — 0.35 % 267 — 0.35 % Total interest bearing liabilities 319,019 3,807 4.80 % 310,853 3,639 4.71 % 219,342 2,194 4.01 % Non-interest bearing deposits 108,519 100,507 95,257 Non-interest bearing liabilities 27,700 25,446 14,206 Shareholders’ equity 161,580 159,154 144,954 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 616,818 $ 595,960 $ 473,759 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,615 8.19 % $ 14,006 8.03 % $ 13,675 10.07 % Net interest margin 10.31 % 10.12 % 12.14 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 178.76 % 179.13 % 206.04 %









FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 1,170,904 $ 1,091,479 $ 1,156,141 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 18,422 $ 17,645 $ 15,869 Interest expense 3,807 3,639 2,194 Net interest income 14,615 14,006 13,675 Provision for credit losses 2,385 3,154 2,688 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,230 10,852 10,987 Non-interest income 4,838 5,464 5,288 Non-interest expense 12,890 11,807 9,999 Provision for income taxes 998 1,194 1,638 Net income 3,180 3,315 4,638 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 617,820 $ 610,833 $ 495,625 Cash and cash equivalents 89,009 115,790 119,043 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,942 14,820 14,403 Loans receivable, net 398,512 377,101 277,663 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 66,542 54,947 42,362 SBA servicing asset, net 3,689 4,072 5,233 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 8,000 8,200 4,500 Deposits 429,195 424,096 332,530 Total shareholders' equity 165,796 162,482 147,448 Tangible shareholders’ equity(1) 165,796 162,482 147,448 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 Book value per share $ 12.61 $ 12.70 $ 11.59 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 12.61 $ 12.70 $ 11.59 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,627,800 12,502,448 12,603,463 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,109,708 13,041,605 12,989,530 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,143,560 12,793,555 12,723,703 Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 26.8 % 26.6 % 29.7 % Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1) 26.8 % 26.6 % 29.7 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 20.8 % 20.6 % 22.4 %

(1) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.





