Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 659 shares during the period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 320 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 July 2024 to 24 July 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 July 2024
|1 000
|39.24
|39.34
|39.10
|39 240
|19 July 2024
|1 700
|39.13
|39.24
|39.00
|66 521
|22 July 2024
|2 831
|39.04
|39.24
|38.76
|110 522
|23 July 2024
|2 927
|38.67
|38.84
|38.50
|113 187
|24 July 2024
|3 201
|38.84
|39.10
|38.62
|124 327
|Total
|11 659
|453 797
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 July 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 July 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 July 2024
|1 020
|39.24
|39.40
|39.04
|40 025
|23 July 2024
|2 975
|38.80
|39.00
|38.64
|107 670
|24 July 2024
|3 325
|39.02
|39.30
|38.76
|0
|Total
|7 320
|147 695
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 981 shares.
On 24 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 834 110 own shares, or 3.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
