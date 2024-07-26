Contactless Smart Cards - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030 Featuring Advanced Card Systems, CardLogix, Entrust Datacard, Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Paragon Group, & Watchdata

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contactless Smart Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Contactless Smart Cards is estimated at US$34.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$108.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the contactless smart cards market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements, such as improved RFID and NFC technologies, have enhanced the performance and security of these cards, making them more appealing to consumers and businesses. The increasing demand for secure and efficient payment solutions has expanded the addressable market for contactless smart cards. The convenience of contactless payments, combined with the growing awareness of health and safety, has led to widespread adoption of contactless smart cards.

Additionally, the expansion of public transportation networks and the implementation of smart city initiatives are driving the adoption of contactless smart cards for fare collection and access control. Cities around the world are investing in smart infrastructure to improve urban mobility, enhance service delivery, and promote sustainability, with contactless smart cards playing a key role in these initiatives.

Regulatory frameworks and industry standards aimed at enhancing security and interoperability have also played a crucial role in market expansion. Regulations and standards, such as the Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) standard for payment cards, ensure that contactless smart cards are secure, interoperable, and widely accepted. As organizations continue to prioritize security and user convenience, the contactless smart cards market is poised for sustained growth, driven by continuous innovation and evolving consumer preferences.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the CPU / MPU Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$70.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.5%. The Proximity Card segment is also set to grow at 16.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.9% CAGR to reach $16.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advanced Card Systems Ltd., CardLogix Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Contactless Smart Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Integration of Contactless Payment Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advancements in RFID and NFC Technologies Propel Market Growth

Adoption of Contactless Smart Cards in Public Transportation Drives Adoption

Rising Use of Contactless Cards for Access Control and Identity Verification Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced Security

Development of Multi-Application Cards Generates Versatile Use Cases

Enhanced Encryption Standards Improve Security and Trust

Growth of Mobile Wallets and Digital Identity Platforms Complements Physical Contactless Cards

Consumer Preference for Quick and Contactless Transactions Drives Demand

Expansion of Public Transportation Networks and Smart City Initiatives Accelerates Market Adoption

Technological Innovations in Card Manufacturing and Design Enhances Functionality

Emergence of Biometric Authentication Methods Drives Integration with Contactless Smart Cards

Growing Awareness of Health and Safety Concerns Sustains Demand for Contactless Solutions

Advancements in Battery-Free and Energy-Harvesting Technologies Enhance Card Efficiency

Impact of Cybersecurity Threats on Contactless Card Security Measures

Expansion of Contactless Smart Card Applications in Healthcare and Education Sectors Propels Growth

Rising Demand for Interoperability and Cross-Border Payment Solutions Expands Market Potential

Development of Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Contactless Smart Cards Sustains Market Appeal

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 58 Featured)

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

CardLogix Corporation

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Paragon Group Limited

Watchdata Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvokio

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment