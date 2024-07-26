Antibacterial Drugs Research - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030 Featuring Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer,

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the antibacterial drugs market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in drug discovery, the increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, and the rising awareness of antibiotic resistance. Technological advancements, such as high-throughput screening, genomics, and bioinformatics, have accelerated the discovery of new antibiotics and enhanced the understanding of bacterial resistance mechanisms.

These technologies enable researchers to identify novel drug targets and develop more effective antibacterial agents. The growing prevalence of bacterial infections, exacerbated by factors such as aging populations, increased hospitalizations, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, continues to drive demand for effective antibacterial treatments.

Additionally, public health initiatives and educational campaigns have raised awareness about the dangers of antibiotic resistance, leading to increased demand for new and more effective antibacterial drugs. The development of rapid diagnostic tools to identify bacterial infections and resistance patterns is also propelling market growth, as these tools enable more targeted and effective treatments.

Furthermore, the support from government and non-government organizations in funding research and development activities, as well as regulatory incentives such as expedited review processes for new antibiotics, is fostering innovation in the market. Overall, the combination of these factors is driving sustained growth and innovation in the antibacterial drugs market, ensuring the continued effectiveness of these critical medicines in the fight against bacterial infections.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the ?-lactams Drug Class segment, which is expected to reach US$35.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.1%. The Macrolides Drug Class segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $12.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $44.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



Rising Incidence of Bacterial Infections Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Antibacterial Drugs

Advances in Drug Discovery Technologies Propel Growth in the Antibacterial Drugs Market

Increasing Antibiotic Resistance Throws the Spotlight on New Drug Development

Development of Novel Antibiotics Strengthens Business Case for Innovative Treatments

High-Throughput Screening Techniques Accelerate Identification of New Antibacterial Compounds

Genomic Research Spurs Growth by Uncovering New Drug Targets

Integration of Bioinformatics in Drug Development Expands Market Potential

Public Health Initiatives Drive Adoption of Responsible Antibiotic Use Programs

Rising Awareness of Antibiotic Resistance Generates Demand for New Treatments

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections Sustains Market Growth

Expansion of Rapid Diagnostic Tools Enhances Market for Targeted Antibacterial Therapies

Growth in Aging Population Expands Need for Effective Antibacterial Drugs

Advances in Bacteriophage Therapy Generate Opportunities for Alternative Treatments

Growing Use of Antimicrobial Peptides Propels Market Growth

Evolving Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets Expands Market Reach for Antibacterial Drugs

