Orthopedic Orthotics - Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 with Focus on Key Players - Basko Healthcare, Bauerfeind, BREG, BSN Medical, DJO Global, Fillauer, Hanger, Ossur, Ottobock

The global market for Orthopedic Orthotics is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements in the design and manufacturing of custom orthotic devices also play a significant role, allowing manufacturers to deliver more patient-specific, comfortable, and effective solutions. With technological innovations, orthotic devices have seen substantial improvements in functionality and customization.

3D printing and computer-aided design (CAD) enable clinicians to create bespoke devices that fit an individual`s unique anatomy, providing unparalleled comfort and functionality. This approach breaks from the one-size-fits-all tradition, as highly personalized solutions are now the standard. The integration of digital scanning technologies further refines this process, allowing rapid and accurate fitting.

Additionally, wearable sensors and smart materials are being incorporated into orthotics to provide real-time monitoring and adapt to changing patient needs. Such advancements have made orthotic devices more attractive to both healthcare providers and patient

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lower-Limb Orthotics segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Upper-Limb Orthotics segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $979.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Fuels Demand for Orthotic Devices

Technological Advances in Customization and 3D Printing Enhance Orthotic Solutions

Growing Sports Injuries and Recreational Activities Drive Orthotic Device Adoption

Aging Population and Increased Incidence of Osteoarthritis and Orthopedic Conditions

Expansion of Rehabilitation and Post-operative Care Options Bolsters Orthotics Use

Integration of Smart Sensors and IoT in Orthotics for Enhanced Functionality

Rise in Diabetes and Obesity Increases Demand for Foot and Ankle Orthotic Devices

Innovations in Material Science Improve Comfort, Durability, and Efficacy of Orthotics

Growing Demand for Pediatric Orthotics for Developmental Disorders

Basko Healthcare

Bauerfeind AG

BREG, Inc.

BSN Medical GmbH

DJO Global, Inc.

Fillauer LLC

Hanger, Inc.

Ossur HF

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

