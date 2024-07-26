Computer Aided Detection (CAD) - Global Strategic Business Report to 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Driving Growth, Increasing Demand for Automated Detection

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Aided Detection (CAD) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The integration of AI in CAD systems marks a significant evolution in medical imaging, providing tools that learn from vast datasets to recognize complex patterns and anomalies indicative of diseases such as cancer. This AI integration speeds up diagnostics and reduces human error, aligning with the increasing emphasis on preventative healthcare and early diagnosis.

Beyond general imaging, CAD systems find specialized applications in detecting conditions such as polyps in colonoscopy and lung nodules in pulmonology. Innovations in CAD are also making headways into digital pathology, with ongoing research expanding its applications beyond immunostaining to include broader diagnostic tasks such as analyzing standard H&E stains, highlighting its potential to significantly impact future medical practices.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mammography Modality segment, which is expected to reach US$759.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.8%. The MRI Modality segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $284.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $458.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Drives Computer Aided Detection Market Growth

Need for Early Disease Detection Spur Adoption of CAD

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in CAD Systems Throws Spotlight on Innovation

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Diagnostics Accelerates Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Automated Detection Solutions Drives Market Demand

Rising Investments in Cancer Research Expands Market Horizons

Growing Focus on Reducing Diagnostic Errors Spurs Adoption of CAD Systems

Increasing Use of CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Sustains Market Growth

Rising Demand for CAD in Lung Cancer Detection Here is the Story

