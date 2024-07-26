Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Advancements in Food Technology and Ingredient Innovation Drive Development of Allergen-Free Alternatives

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food Allergy and Intolerance Products is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$53.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the food allergy and intolerance products market is driven by several factors. Advancements in food processing and ingredient formulation are enabling the production of high-quality, allergen-free alternatives that meet consumer expectations for taste and texture.
The rising prevalence of food allergies and intolerances, particularly among children, is expanding the demand for specialized food products that can safely accommodate these dietary restrictions. Increasing consumer awareness about the health implications of food allergies and intolerances is also driving the market, as more individuals seek to manage their conditions through diet.
Additionally, the trend towards personalized nutrition and the growing focus on individual health and wellness are propelling demand for tailored food solutions. Government regulations mandating clearer labeling and stricter standards for allergen management are further supporting market growth by ensuring the safety and reliability of food products. Collectively, these factors are fueling robust growth in the food allergy and intolerance products market, addressing the needs of a diverse and expanding consumer base.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lactose-Free Products segment, which is expected to reach US$24.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Gluten-Free Products segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpro UK Ltd., Amy`s Kitchen Inc., Barry Callebaut Group, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$36.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies and Intolerances Propels Market Growth
- Rising Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
- Advancements in Food Technology and Ingredient Innovation Drive Development of Allergen-Free Alternatives
- Growth of Plant-Based Proteins Strengthens Business Case for Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Products
- Advancements in Food Processing Generate Opportunities for High-Quality Substitutes
- Government Regulations on Allergen Labeling Propel Market Adoption
- Development of Alternative Flours and Ingredients Drives Gluten-Free Product Innovation
- Growing Focus on Individual Health and Wellness Drives Adoption of Intolerance-Specific Products
- Increasing Demand for Nut-Free and Allergen-Free Snacks Generates Market Growth
- Expansion of Specialty Food Stores and Health Food Chains Propels Market Accessibility
- Consumer Shift towards Safe and Natural Foods Accelerate Market Demand
- Innovations in Packaging and Preservation Techniques Sustain Growth in Allergy-Friendly Products
- Rising Influence of Social Media and Digital Drives Consumer Awareness
- Expansion of Vegan and Vegetarian Lifestyles Drives Market for Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Foods
- Impact of E-Commerce and Online Grocery Shopping Increases Accessibility
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)
- Alpro UK Ltd.
- Amy`s Kitchen Inc.
- Barry Callebaut Group
- Daiya Foods Inc.
- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.
- Dr. Schar
- Ener-G Foods Inc.
- Enjoy Life Foods
- Galaxy Nutritional Foods Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Gluten Free Foods Ltd.
- Glutino Food Group
- Green Valley Organics
- Kellogg Company
- Nature`s Path Foods Inc.
- Pamela`s Products Inc.
- Semper AB
- Sweet William Pty. Ltd.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ij8si
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment