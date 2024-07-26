Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Advancements in Food Technology and Ingredient Innovation Drive Development of Allergen-Free Alternatives

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food Allergy and Intolerance Products is estimated at US$36.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$53.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the food allergy and intolerance products market is driven by several factors. Advancements in food processing and ingredient formulation are enabling the production of high-quality, allergen-free alternatives that meet consumer expectations for taste and texture.

The rising prevalence of food allergies and intolerances, particularly among children, is expanding the demand for specialized food products that can safely accommodate these dietary restrictions. Increasing consumer awareness about the health implications of food allergies and intolerances is also driving the market, as more individuals seek to manage their conditions through diet.

Additionally, the trend towards personalized nutrition and the growing focus on individual health and wellness are propelling demand for tailored food solutions. Government regulations mandating clearer labeling and stricter standards for allergen management are further supporting market growth by ensuring the safety and reliability of food products. Collectively, these factors are fueling robust growth in the food allergy and intolerance products market, addressing the needs of a diverse and expanding consumer base.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lactose-Free Products segment, which is expected to reach US$24.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Gluten-Free Products segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $9.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpro UK Ltd., Amy`s Kitchen Inc., Barry Callebaut Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies and Intolerances Propels Market Growth

Rising Consumer Demand for Clean Label Products Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Advancements in Food Technology and Ingredient Innovation Drive Development of Allergen-Free Alternatives

Growth of Plant-Based Proteins Strengthens Business Case for Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Products

Advancements in Food Processing Generate Opportunities for High-Quality Substitutes

Government Regulations on Allergen Labeling Propel Market Adoption

Development of Alternative Flours and Ingredients Drives Gluten-Free Product Innovation

Growing Focus on Individual Health and Wellness Drives Adoption of Intolerance-Specific Products

Increasing Demand for Nut-Free and Allergen-Free Snacks Generates Market Growth

Expansion of Specialty Food Stores and Health Food Chains Propels Market Accessibility

Consumer Shift towards Safe and Natural Foods Accelerate Market Demand

Innovations in Packaging and Preservation Techniques Sustain Growth in Allergy-Friendly Products

Rising Influence of Social Media and Digital Drives Consumer Awareness

Expansion of Vegan and Vegetarian Lifestyles Drives Market for Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Foods

Impact of E-Commerce and Online Grocery Shopping Increases Accessibility

