Global Green Chemicals Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Grow by $131.9 Billion to 2030 - Eco-Friendly Certifications and Labeling Programs Accelerates Demand

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Chemicals is estimated at US$142.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$274.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the green chemicals market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness, stringent environmental regulations, and advancements in sustainable technologies. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are demanding products that are not only safe for their health but also have a minimal environmental impact.

This shift in consumer behavior is prompting companies to adopt green chemicals in their product formulations. Stringent environmental regulations are also playing a crucial role in driving the market. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to reduce carbon emissions and manage chemical waste, compelling industries to transition towards greener alternatives.

Additionally, technological advancements are making the production of green chemicals more efficient and cost-effective, thereby enhancing their market viability. Companies are investing in research and development to innovate and scale up the production of green chemicals. The collaboration between academia and industry is fostering the development of new green chemical technologies.

Overall, the green chemicals market is poised for significant growth, supported by a combination of regulatory pressures, technological innovations, and changing consumer preferences.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bioalcohols segment, which is expected to reach US$135.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.1%. The Biopolymers segment is also set to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $38.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $42.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bio-Kleen Products, Inc., Bonded Logic, Inc., Calera Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $142.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $274.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Environmental Consciousness Throws the Spotlight on Green Chemicals

Technological Advancements in Biotechnology Propel Growth in Sustainable Chemical Production

Adoption of Renewable Resources Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Bio-Based Chemicals

Stringent Environmental Regulations Strengthen Business Case for Green Chemical Adoption

Innovations in Green Catalysts and Solvent-Free Reactions Drives Adoption in Manufacturing Processes

Waste Valorization Technologies Promote a Circular Economy

Increasing Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Generates Demand for Green Chemicals

Development of Bioplastics and Biodegradable Materials Expands Addressable Market Opportunity in Packaging

Integration of Green Chemicals in Agriculture Boosts Sustainable Farming Practices

Rising Awareness of Health and Safety Benefits Drives Adoption of Non-Toxic Chemicals

Advancements in Enzymatic Processes and Microbial Fermentation Propel Growth in Biomass Conversion

Eco-Friendly Certifications and Labeling Programs Accelerates Demand for Green Products

Expansion of Green Chemicals in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Challenges in Scaling Up Production and Commercialization of Green Chemicals Generates Discussion on Market Strategies

