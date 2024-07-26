Global Antimicrobial Plastics Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Prevalence of HAIs Drives Demand, Increased Focus on Infection Prevention, Proliferation of Smart Packaging Solutions

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antimicrobial Plastics is estimated at US$42.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$69.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the antimicrobial plastics market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in antimicrobial agents and plastic manufacturing processes have significantly improved the efficacy and durability of these materials, making them more attractive to various industries.

The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation in healthcare settings have spurred demand for antimicrobial plastics in medical applications. Consumer behavior trends, particularly the rising health consciousness and demand for safer, more hygienic products, are also propelling market growth. Regulatory requirements and industry standards for infection control and food safety are driving the adoption of antimicrobial plastics in food packaging and processing.

Moreover, the ongoing development of sustainable and biodegradable antimicrobial plastics addresses environmental concerns and opens new market opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of antimicrobial materials, leading to increased investment and innovation in this field. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the antimicrobial plastics market, ensuring its expansion across diverse sectors and applications.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Commodity Plastics segment, which is expected to reach US$44.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.0%. The Engineering Plastics segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.5% CAGR to reach $16.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Addmaster (UK) Limited, Agion, American Polyfilm, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Antimicrobial Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements in Antimicrobial Agents Propel Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) Drives Demand

Consumer Health Consciousness Spurring Demand for Hygienic Products

Regulatory Requirements for Infection Control and Food Safety Strengthen Business Case

Innovations in Sustainable and Biodegradable Antimicrobial Plastics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Demand in Healthcare Sector for Medical Devices and PPE Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Use in Food Packaging to Reduce Foodborne Illnesses Generates Market Opportunities

Expansion in Public Transportation and Facilities for Hygiene Maintenance Sustains Growth

Development of Environmentally Friendly Antimicrobial Agents Strengthens Business Case

Increased Focus on Infection Prevention in Public Spaces Generates Demand

Antimicrobial Plastics in Household Appliances and Textiles

Influence of Global Health Crises on Market Dynamics and Growth

Proliferation of Smart Packaging Solutions Incorporating Antimicrobial Features Expands Market

Growing Environmental Concerns and Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions Drive Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

Addmaster (UK) Limited

Agion

American Polyfilm, Inc.

Americhem, Inc.

BASF Corporation

Biocote Limited

Clariant International Ltd.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Gelest, Inc.

Highland Plastics, Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Microban International Ltd. (US)

Milliken Chemical

Parx Plastics N.V.

Plastics Color Corporation

Polychem Alloy, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Porex Corporation

RTP Company

Teknor Apex Company

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eakeh3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment