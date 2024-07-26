Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Trends and Strategic Forecast, 2024-2029, Featuring Broadcom, Rockwell Automation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for fiber optic sensors was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $5.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
This study analyzes the many types of fiber optic sensors, including intrinsic and extrinsic sensors, as well as the many applications of these sensors, such as defense, energy, construction, transportation, security, telecommunication and medical. It analyzes the trends, drivers and regional dynamics of the global market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading sensor companies. The base year for the study is 2023, and projections for 2024 through 2029 included, along with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.
The report focusing on the key components of the sensors: transmitters and receivers, optical amplifiers, fiber optic cables and dispersion compensators; technologies such as fiber optic gyroscopes, coated fiber sensors, fiber Bragg grating (FBG), Raman scattering sensors and interferometric sensors. The report breaks down the global market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
Report Includes
- 60 data tables and 48 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for fiber optic sensors
- Analysis of global market trends, with historical revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes in the industry
- Market share analysis by type, technology, component, application, and region
- Examination of the present and future strategies of fiber optic sensor companies
- Discussion of distributed sensing systems and miniaturization of sensors, and their applications
- Analysis of R&D activity, product launches and the regulatory scenario
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other market strategies
- Profiles of major market players, including Broadcom, Rockwell Automation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Trends
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Future Landscape
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Level of Competition
- Threat of Substitutes
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increased Demand for High Bandwidth
- Advances in Fiber Optic Technology
- Immunity to Electromagnetic Interference
- Cost Reduction in Long-Term Maintenance
- Miniaturization and Flexibility
- Market Restraints
- Initial Cost of Investment
- Compatibility Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- R&D
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- International Standards
- Regional Regulations
- Industry-specific Regulations
- Environmental and Safety Compliance
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Trends
- AI
- Emergence of Fiber Optic Biosensors
- Development of Hybrid Sensor Systems
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Miniaturization and Wearable Sensors
- Distributed Sensing Technologies
- Specialty Optical Fibers, Nanomaterials, and Functional Coatings
- Quantum Sensing
- Integrated Photonics and Chip-Scale Sensors
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Intrinsic
- Extrinsic
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- Transmitters and Receivers
- Optical Amplifiers
- Fiber Optic Cables
- Dispersion Compensators
- Other Components
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- Fiber Optic Gyroscopes
- Coated Fiber Sensors
- Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
- Raman Scattering Sensors
- Interferometric Sensors
- Other Fiber Optic Sensor Technologies
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Defense
- Energy
- Construction
- Transportation
- Security
- Telecommunications
- Medical
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Leading Companies
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- Overview
- Environmental
- Social
- Governance
- Status of ESG in the Fiber Optic Sensor Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Amphenol Corp.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer
- Broadcom
- Ciena Corp.
- Coherent Corp.
- Corning Inc.
- Emcore Corp.
- Halliburton
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Keyence Corp.
- Leuze Electronic Gmbh + Co. KG
- Molex
- Omron Corp.
- Proximion AB (Hexatronic Group)
- Rockwell Automation
- SLB
- Sensuron
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TE Connectivity
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
