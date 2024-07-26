Clearwave Fiber Strengthens Connections in Hinesville, Ga., with Opening of Customer Experience Center

Hinesville, GA, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, the leading Fiber internet provider in Southeast Georgia, partnered with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce to hold a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Customer Experience Center at 1067 W. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville, Ga. The occasion marked a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to provide exceptional service and support to its valued customers.

“We’ve been privileged to serve Hinesville businesses and residents for nearly ten years and this community is particularly close to our hearts,” said Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead. “The continued expansion of our residential Fiber network and opening of this center directly reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our Hinesville area customers.”

Since 2015, Clearwave Fiber has invested millions of dollars to enable Fiber Internet in more than 7,000 locations in Hinesville, more than 2,000 in 2024 alone. The company is on track to build 2,000 more by the end of the year.

Many members of the Hinesville community attended the grand opening, including Mayor Karl Riles and Liberty County Chamber of Commerce CEO Leah Poole, along with Clearwave Fiber’s Armistead, members of the company’s senior leadership team, and local associates.

Mayor Riles said the event not only signified economic growth but also illustrated the city's commitment to fostering partnerships that benefit our community. “We look forward to continuing to grow together, creating new opportunities and a more connected future for all,” Riles said.

Georgia Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter said Clearwave Fiber’s continued investment in Hinesville will increase reliable broadband access in Georgia’s rural communities. “The Internet is no longer optional, and it’s important that we ensure this service is available to all those who need it, especially those in rural and remote areas,” Carter said. “Clearwave Fiber is helping connect Georgia’s First Congressional District to the rest of the world, and I am excited for its continued partnership and investment in our communities.”

As part of the event, Clearwave Fiber made a $2,500 donation to SD Gunner Fund, a local nonprofit whose mission is to assist veterans, first responders and special needs children through the training and coordinated adoption of service animals.

“Thanks to Clearwave Fiber’s contribution, we’ll be able to continue our mission of providing service dogs, therapy dogs, and other essential resources to those in need,” said Britnee Kinard, founder and CEO of SD Gunner Fund. “This donation will directly impact the lives of those who rely on our services, promoting independence, companionship, and a better quality of life. Clearwave Fiber’s partnership in this endeavor is invaluable, and we’re truly grateful for their commitment to making a positive impact in our community.”

About Clearwave Fiber

