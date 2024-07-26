Silo Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation to feature Silo’s novel therapeutics for the underserved

SARASOTA, FL, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that CEO Eric Weisblum will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 9-11, 2024.

The in-person and virtual venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

During his presentation, Mr. Weisblum will provide an update on the Company’s lead program, SPC-15, an intranasal prophylactic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The next milestone for this PTSD drug program will be the GLP study data and the submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following studies currently in progress. Mr. Weisblum will also discuss the Company’s novel IP-protected technologies, assets, and additional investment highlights.



About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .



About H.C. Wainwright & Co.



H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.