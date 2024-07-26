Asia Wind Farms Database 2024: 9,314 Wind Farm Entries in 30 Countries

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy sector has reached a significant milestone with the compilation of an expansive database detailing wind farms across Asia. This authoritative resource encompasses a vast array of data covering 9314 wind farm entries in 30 countries within the continent.



The database presents an in-depth look at the onshore and offshore wind markets, providing valuable information for stakeholders and analysts. The onshore segment includes 832 entries of under-construction projects totaling 144.3 GW, alongside 7698 operational entries with a capacity of 419 GW. The offshore market is equally represented with details on 418 planned projects (254.5 GW), 87 approved (40.1 GW), 26 under construction (9.9 GW), and 208 operational projects (34.9 GW).



Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file



Countries Covered

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

China

Georgia

India

Iran

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Mongolia

Oman

Pakistan

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

