Asia Wind Farms Database 2024: 9,314 Wind Farm Entries in 30 Countries

The energy sector has reached a significant milestone with the compilation of an expansive database detailing wind farms across Asia. This authoritative resource encompasses a vast array of data covering 9314 wind farm entries in 30 countries within the continent.
The database presents an in-depth look at the onshore and offshore wind markets, providing valuable information for stakeholders and analysts. The onshore segment includes 832 entries of under-construction projects totaling 144.3 GW, alongside 7698 operational entries with a capacity of 419 GW. The offshore market is equally represented with details on 418 planned projects (254.5 GW), 87 approved (40.1 GW), 26 under construction (9.9 GW), and 208 operational projects (34.9 GW).
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
Countries Covered
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Cambodia
- China
- Georgia
- India
- Iran
- Israel
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Mongolia
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
