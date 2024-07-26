Global Wind Turbines Database 2024: A Landmark Tool for Professionals with Over 2000 Entries

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This extensive repository includes details of 2023 entries, signifying a landmark tool for professionals within the wind energy industry. The database promises to bolster strategic planning, market analysis, and competitive research.
Catering to the informational needs of sector experts, the database distinguishes itself with extensive coverage of critical wind turbine data. The recorded information spans numerous facets, such as Main Data which envelops manufacturer specifics, rated power of the turbines, and their corresponding rotor diameters.
The database meticulously documents technical specifications like swept area, power density, and wind class—vital statistics for assessing turbine efficiency and suitability to specific environments. Furthermore, it differentiates between land-based and offshore capacity, illustrating versatility and range of turbine applicability.
Provided Content:
- Main Data
- Manufacturer
- Rated Power
- Rotor diameter
- Swept area
- Power density
- Wind class
- Offshore capacity
- Power regulation
- Rotor
- Number of blades
- Minimum rotor speed
- Maximum rotor speed
- Gearbox
- Geared/direct drive
- Gear ratio
- Stages
- Generator
- Number
- Type
- Maximum speed
- Voltage
- Tower
- Minimum hub height
- Maximum hub height
- Weights
- Rotor Weight
- Nacelle Weight
- Tower Weight
- Total Weight
- Operational wind data
- Cut-in wind speed
- Rated wind speed
- Cut-off wind speed
- Status
- Commissioning Year
- Availability
