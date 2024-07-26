Global Wind Turbines Database 2024: A Landmark Tool for Professionals with Over 2000 Entries

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This extensive repository includes details of 2023 entries, signifying a landmark tool for professionals within the wind energy industry. The database promises to bolster strategic planning, market analysis, and competitive research.

Catering to the informational needs of sector experts, the database distinguishes itself with extensive coverage of critical wind turbine data. The recorded information spans numerous facets, such as Main Data which envelops manufacturer specifics, rated power of the turbines, and their corresponding rotor diameters.

The database meticulously documents technical specifications like swept area, power density, and wind class—vital statistics for assessing turbine efficiency and suitability to specific environments. Furthermore, it differentiates between land-based and offshore capacity, illustrating versatility and range of turbine applicability.

Provided Content:

Main Data

Manufacturer

Rated Power

Rotor diameter

Swept area

Power density

Wind class

Offshore capacity

Power regulation

Rotor

Number of blades

Minimum rotor speed

Maximum rotor speed

Gearbox

Geared/direct drive

Gear ratio

Stages

Generator

Number

Type

Maximum speed

Voltage

Tower

Minimum hub height

Maximum hub height

Weights

Rotor Weight

Nacelle Weight

Tower Weight

Total Weight

Operational wind data

Cut-in wind speed

Rated wind speed

Cut-off wind speed

Status

Commissioning Year

Availability

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5uuxov

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.