Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping: Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Roche, Illumina, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

This report covers the worldwide market for SNP genotyping, with the market segmented by technology and application. It provides an in-depth analysis of the SNP genotyping market, including estimates and trends through 2029. In this report, the market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029. This report also uses analytical frameworks such as PESTEL, examines the competitive landscape, and explores trends in ESG and funding.
The report includes:
- 37 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to SNP genotyping, along with a market share analysis by technology, application, and region
- Discussion of the advantages of the most frequently used SNP genotyping techniques, such as Sequenom's MassArray DNA analysis platform, Bruker's MALDI-TOF array, SNPpyrosequencing, microarrays and gene chips, and Applied Biosystems' (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) SNPlex and TaqMan
- Analysis of the regulatory framework and policies affecting the industry
- Discussion of the ESG practices of, as well as challenges for, companies
- Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and patents
- Company profiles of the leading players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- SNP for Mutational Analysis
- SNP Definition
- Methods of Studying SNPs
- Classification of SNPs
- PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Environmental
- Legal
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Declining Prices of DNA Sequencing Methods
- Demand for Personalized Treatments
- Personalized Medicine and SNP Genotyping in the Drug Development Process
- Increasing Demand for Genome Analysis in Plants and Animal Livestock
- Market Restraints
- Reimbursement Policies
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Applications of SNP Genotyping
- Rising Investments in Genomics Research
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- SNP-Chip
- SNP Genotyping Technologies in Forensic Science
- Artificial Intelligence in SNP Genotyping
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Technology
- Microarrays and GeneChips
- SNP Pyrosequencing
- TaqMan Allelic Discrimination
- Applied Biosystems SNPlex Platform
- MassArray Maldi-TOF
- Other SNP Genotyping Technologies
- Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Application
- Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics
- Diagnostic Research
- Agricultural Biotechnology
- Animal Genetics
- Plant Improvements
- Aquaculture
- Other Applications
- Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Funding
- Leading Companies
- Key Strategies Adopted by Players
- Partnerships
- Other Strategies
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the SNP Genotyping Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Performance in the Market
- ESG Practices in the SNP Genotyping Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Acronyms
- References
Companies Profiled
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cytiva
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Epigendx
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Qiagen
- Standard Biotools
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
