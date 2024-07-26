Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping: Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Roche, Illumina, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the worldwide market for SNP genotyping, with the market segmented by technology and application. It provides an in-depth analysis of the SNP genotyping market, including estimates and trends through 2029. In this report, the market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). For market estimates, data has been provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029. This report also uses analytical frameworks such as PESTEL, examines the competitive landscape, and explores trends in ESG and funding.



The report includes:

37 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the global market for single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to SNP genotyping, along with a market share analysis by technology, application, and region

Discussion of the advantages of the most frequently used SNP genotyping techniques, such as Sequenom's MassArray DNA analysis platform, Bruker's MALDI-TOF array, SNPpyrosequencing, microarrays and gene chips, and Applied Biosystems' (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) SNPlex and TaqMan

Analysis of the regulatory framework and policies affecting the industry

Discussion of the ESG practices of, as well as challenges for, companies

Analysis of the key companies' market shares and their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and patents

Company profiles of the leading players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

SNP for Mutational Analysis

SNP Definition

Methods of Studying SNPs

Classification of SNPs

PESTEL Analysis Political Economic Social Technological Environmental Legal



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Declining Prices of DNA Sequencing Methods Demand for Personalized Treatments Personalized Medicine and SNP Genotyping in the Drug Development Process Increasing Demand for Genome Analysis in Plants and Animal Livestock

Market Restraints Reimbursement Policies

Market Opportunities Increasing Applications of SNP Genotyping Rising Investments in Genomics Research



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

SNP-Chip

SNP Genotyping Technologies in Forensic Science

Artificial Intelligence in SNP Genotyping

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trends

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Technology Microarrays and GeneChips SNP Pyrosequencing TaqMan Allelic Discrimination Applied Biosystems SNPlex Platform MassArray Maldi-TOF Other SNP Genotyping Technologies

Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Application Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics Diagnostic Research Agricultural Biotechnology Animal Genetics Plant Improvements Aquaculture Other Applications

Global Market for SNP Genotyping, by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Funding

Leading Companies

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Partnerships

Other Strategies

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the SNP Genotyping Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG Performance in the Market

ESG Practices in the SNP Genotyping Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Acronyms

References

Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cytiva

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Epigendx

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen

Standard Biotools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

