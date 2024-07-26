Global Switchgears for Power Transmission Industry Report 2024: Market Likely to Reach $31.89 billion by 2028, led by EMEA, Spearheaded by China

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switchgears for Power Transmission, Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Technology, Installed Capacity, Generation, Key Players and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global switchgears market. The report offers in-depth analysis of switchgears market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UK) level.
The report analyzes the market value and volume for the historical period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28). The market data is segmented based on voltage levels and switchgear type. The report covers market drivers and restraints at global and country level. An overview of the existing major upcoming projects are presented.
The rankings of top switchgears market players at the country level are also presented in the report. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the analyst's team of industry experts.
Companies Featured
- Al Ahelia Switchgear Co.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
- China XD Electric
- Energomash
- Fuji Electric
- General Electric Company
- Henan Pinggao Electric Co.
- Hitachi ABB Power Grids
- Hyosung Corporation
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems
- Hyundai Heavy Industry Ltd
- Meidensha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp
- New Northeast Electric Group High Voltage Switchgear Co. Ltd
- Nissin Electric
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Global High-Voltage Switchgear Market Likely to Reach $31.89 billion by 2028, led by EMEA.
1.2 China to Lead the Global High-Voltage Switchgear Market during 2019-2028.
2 Introduction
2.1 Power Transmission, Overview
2.2 High-Voltage (HV) Switchgear
- Classification of HV Switchgear
2.3 HV Switchgear, Market Segmentation
2.4 the analyst Report Guidance
3 HV Switchgear, Global
3.1 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Overview
3.2 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Global, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Global, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
3.3 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Global, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Global, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
3.4 Microgrids, Global, Competitive Environment
4 HV Switchgear, Americas
4.1 HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Overview
4.2 HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
5 HV Switchgear, the US
5.1 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Overview
5.2 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, the US, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, the US, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
5.3 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, the US, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, the US, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
5.4 HV Switchgear, the US, Competitive Environment
5.5 HV Switchgear, the US, Major Upcoming Projects
6 HV Switchgear, Canada
6.1 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Overview
6.2 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
6.3 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
6.4 HV Switchgear, Canada, Competitive Environment
6.5 HV Switchgear, Canada, Major Upcoming Projects
7 HV Switchgear, Brazil
7.1 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Overview
7.2 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
7.3 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
7.4 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Competitive Environment
7.5 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Major Upcoming Projects
8 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific
8.1 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Overview
8.2 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
9 HV Switchgear, China
9.1 HV Switchgear, China, Market Overview
9.2 HV Switchgear, China, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, China, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, China, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
9.3 HV Switchgear, China, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, China, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, China, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
9.4 HV Switchgear, China, Competitive Environment
9.5 HV Switchgear, China, Major Upcoming Projects
10 HV Switchgear, India
10.1 HV Switchgear, India, Market Overview
10.2 HV Switchgear, India, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, India, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, India, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
10.3 HV Switchgear, India, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, India, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, India, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
10.4 HV Switchgear, India, Competitive Environment
10.5 HV Switchgear, India, Major Upcoming Projects
11 HV Switchgear, Japan
11.1 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Overview
11.2 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
11.3 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
11.4 HV Switchgear, Japan, Competitive Environment
11.5 HV Switchgear, Japan, Major Upcoming Projects
12 HV Switchgear, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)
12.1 HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Overview
12.2 HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
13 HV Switchgear, Germany
13.1 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Overview
13.2 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
13.3 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
13.4 HV Switchgear, Germany, Competitive Environment
13.5 HV Switchgear, Germany, Major Upcoming Projects
14 HV Switchgear, the UK
14.1 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Overview
14.2 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
14.3 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
14.4 HV Switchgear, the UK, Competitive Environment
14.5 HV Switchgear, the UK, Major Upcoming Projects
15 HV Switchgear, Russia
15.1 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Overview
15.2 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
15.3 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
15.4 HV Switchgear, Russia, Competitive Environment
15.5 HV Switchgear, Russia, Major Upcoming Projects
16 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia
16.1 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Overview
16.2 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Drivers and Restraints
- HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis
16.3 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Size Analysis
- HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028
- HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028
16.4 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Competitive Environment
16.5 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Major Upcoming Projects
17 Appendix
