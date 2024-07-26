Global Switchgears for Power Transmission Industry Report 2024: Market Likely to Reach $31.89 billion by 2028, led by EMEA, Spearheaded by China

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switchgears for Power Transmission, Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Technology, Installed Capacity, Generation, Key Players and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global switchgears market. The report offers in-depth analysis of switchgears market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UK) level.

The report analyzes the market value and volume for the historical period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28). The market data is segmented based on voltage levels and switchgear type. The report covers market drivers and restraints at global and country level. An overview of the existing major upcoming projects are presented.

The rankings of top switchgears market players at the country level are also presented in the report. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the analyst's team of industry experts.

Companies Featured

Al Ahelia Switchgear Co.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

China XD Electric

Energomash

Fuji Electric

General Electric Company

Henan Pinggao Electric Co.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems

Hyundai Heavy Industry Ltd

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

New Northeast Electric Group High Voltage Switchgear Co. Ltd

Nissin Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Global High-Voltage Switchgear Market Likely to Reach $31.89 billion by 2028, led by EMEA.

1.2 China to Lead the Global High-Voltage Switchgear Market during 2019-2028.



2 Introduction

2.1 Power Transmission, Overview

2.2 High-Voltage (HV) Switchgear

Classification of HV Switchgear

2.3 HV Switchgear, Market Segmentation

2.4 the analyst Report Guidance



3 HV Switchgear, Global

3.1 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Overview

3.2 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Global, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Global, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

3.3 HV Switchgear, Global, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Global, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Global, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

3.4 Microgrids, Global, Competitive Environment



4 HV Switchgear, Americas

4.1 HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Overview

4.2 HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Americas, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

5 HV Switchgear, the US

5.1 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Overview

5.2 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, the US, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, the US, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

5.3 HV Switchgear, the US, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, the US, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, the US, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

5.4 HV Switchgear, the US, Competitive Environment

5.5 HV Switchgear, the US, Major Upcoming Projects



6 HV Switchgear, Canada

6.1 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Overview

6.2 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

6.3 HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Canada, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

6.4 HV Switchgear, Canada, Competitive Environment

6.5 HV Switchgear, Canada, Major Upcoming Projects



7 HV Switchgear, Brazil

7.1 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Overview

7.2 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

7.3 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Brazil, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

7.4 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Competitive Environment

7.5 HV Switchgear, Brazil, Major Upcoming Projects



8 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific

8.1 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Overview

8.2 HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Asia-Pacific, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

9 HV Switchgear, China

9.1 HV Switchgear, China, Market Overview

9.2 HV Switchgear, China, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, China, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, China, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

9.3 HV Switchgear, China, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, China, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, China, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

9.4 HV Switchgear, China, Competitive Environment

9.5 HV Switchgear, China, Major Upcoming Projects



10 HV Switchgear, India

10.1 HV Switchgear, India, Market Overview

10.2 HV Switchgear, India, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, India, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, India, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

10.3 HV Switchgear, India, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, India, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, India, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

10.4 HV Switchgear, India, Competitive Environment

10.5 HV Switchgear, India, Major Upcoming Projects



11 HV Switchgear, Japan

11.1 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Overview

11.2 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

11.3 HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Japan, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

11.4 HV Switchgear, Japan, Competitive Environment

11.5 HV Switchgear, Japan, Major Upcoming Projects



12 HV Switchgear, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

12.1 HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Overview

12.2 HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, EMEA, Market Value ($bn) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

13 HV Switchgear, Germany

13.1 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Overview

13.2 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

13.3 HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Germany, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

13.4 HV Switchgear, Germany, Competitive Environment

13.5 HV Switchgear, Germany, Major Upcoming Projects



14 HV Switchgear, the UK

14.1 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Overview

14.2 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

14.3 HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, the UK, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

14.4 HV Switchgear, the UK, Competitive Environment

14.5 HV Switchgear, the UK, Major Upcoming Projects



15 HV Switchgear, Russia

15.1 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Overview

15.2 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

15.3 HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Russia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

15.4 HV Switchgear, Russia, Competitive Environment

15.5 HV Switchgear, Russia, Major Upcoming Projects



16 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia

16.1 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Overview

16.2 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Drivers and Restraints

HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis

HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

16.3 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Size Analysis

HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Voltage, 2019-2028

HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Market Value ($m) and Market Volume (Units), by Type, 2019-2028

16.4 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Competitive Environment

16.5 HV Switchgear, Saudi Arabia, Major Upcoming Projects



17 Appendix



