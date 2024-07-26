Critical Materials Shaping Energy Transition, 2024 Industry Research - Focus on Lithium, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel, Platinum, Silicon, and Graphite

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Materials Shaping Energy Transition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy transition will require a substantial build out of capacity across key technologies such as solar, wind, energy storage, electric vehicles and low-carbon hydrogen production.

This will increase demand across a broad range of critical materials and for some this demand growth will outpace supply. In its critical minerals report, The analyst identifies the most at-risk raw materials necessary for the energy transition, taking into account the importance of each material to different energy transition technologies, the volume of material required, and risk factors to each material's supply. Using this framework, the report discusses the supply risk of lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum, silicon, and graphite.

The raw materials discussed will experience significant demand increases from energy transition technologies. Despite recent oversupply concerns, lithium arguably remains the most at-risk critical raw material for the long term, with its energy density properties making it a pivotal raw material for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and energy storage more widely. Although miners are increasing their production capacity, which will alleviate the mine side supply risk, lithium refining remains highly geographically concentrated in select countries such as China, creating single source risk in the processing element of the value chain.

Meanwhile, other raw materials such as cobalt, copper, nickel, and graphite, will continue to have a medium-high level of risk in terms of how they could impact energy transition technologies. Large quantities of each material will be required for technologies such as wind, solar, power grids, energy storage, and electric vehicles, which will put pressure on existing supplies while new mines continue to develop.

Materials such as platinum and silicon present a medium to low risk for the energy transition but still require international efforts to secure their supplies as both will face a strong increase in demand in the long term. A widespread and rapid adoption of PEM electrolyzers within hydrogen production will threaten platinum supplies while, despite its importance to solar, silicon still holds one of the most geographically concentrated supply chains.



Key Highlights

Recent years have witnessed a strong increase in demand for key minerals following the increased installation of renewable energy and its supporting infrastructure.

According to the IEA, mineral demand from clean energy technologies increased from 4.6Mt in 2010 to 7.1Mt in 2020, which represented a CAGR of 4.3% across the time frame.

According to the analyst's commodity production forecasts, lithium production is expected to increase at a CAGR of almost 14% between 2024 and 2030, surpassing 500kT by the end of the decade.

Although alternative battery chemistries are increasingly a focus of research and development efforts, energy storage projects relying on lithium-ion batteries are still expected to see a strong increase between 2023 and the end of the decade, with the energy storage capacity of this sub-technology increasing from 18GWh in 2023 to 54GWh by 2030 as a number of pipeline projects come online.

While Chile will retain its strong market position in the global copper industry with a pipeline of 97 mine projects where copper is the primary commodity, other countries such as Peru, the United States, Canada, and Australia will also be popular sites for upcoming copper mines.

China dominates each stage of solar value chain, acting as a leading producer of silicon, with a forecast production capacity of 6mtpa in 2024. China is also a pre-eminent player within wafer, cell, as well as panel and module manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Lithium

Copper

Cobalt

Nickel

Platinum

Silicon

Graphite

Key Figures

Energy transition technology requirements for a net-zero scenario

Total mineral demand for clean energy technologies by scenario, 2010 - 2040

Risk factors for critical material supply chains

Assessing risk across the raw materials needed for the energy transition

Lithium production forecast, 2015 - 2030 and IEA forecasted demand

Upcoming lithium mine CAPEX by development stage (US$B)

Distribution of active and upcoming lithium mines

Leading lithium producers in 2023 (kt)

Leading lithium producing countries in 2030 (kt)

Active and upcoming capacity of lithium reliant energy storage projects, 2018 - 2035

Global BEV sales, 2018 - 2035

Lithium production in 2022 by company

Leading lithium mine owners by active and pipeline projects

Global copper and production outlook, 2015 - 2030

Production outlook for top 10 copper producing countries, 2015 - 2030

Top three copper refining countries by market share in 2030

Distribution of upcoming mines where copper is the primary commodity

Development CAPEX spending within pipeline copper mines, 2024 - 2030

Leading copper mine owners by active and pipeline projects

Leading copper producers in 2023

Cobalt production forecast, 2015 - 2030

Demand for cobalt from clean energy and other uses, 2023 - 2040

Production outlook for top 10 cobalt producing countries, 2015 - 2030

Distribution of upcoming mines where cobalt is the primary commodity

Leading cobalt producers in 2023

Leading cobalt mine owners by active and pipeline projects

Global nickel production forecast, 2015 - 2030

Production outlook for top 10 nickel producing countries, 2015 - 2030

Distribution of upcoming mines where nickel is the primary commodity

Leading nickel producers in 2023

Leading nickel mine owners by active and pipeline projects

Platinum production and consumption, 2015 - 2030

Leading countries by platinum production in 2030

Platinum production in 2023

Leading platinum mine owners by active and pipeline projects

Global solar PV net additions, 2020 - 2035

Demand for silicon from solar PV, 2020 - 2040

Top silicon producing countries in 2024

Global graphite production, 2015 - 2030

Cleantech demand for graphite, 2021 - 2040

Production outlook for top graphite producing coutnries, 2015 - 2035

Top producers of battery grade supply graphite in 2030

Leading graphite producers in 2022

Leading graphite mine owners by active and pipeline projects

