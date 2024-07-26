Decentralized Identity Market Projected to Hit USD 371.08 Billion by 2032 | Increasing Demand for Secure User Experiences and Data Privacy | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider analysis of the Decentralized Identification Market Size was USD 1.15 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 371.08 Billion by 2032 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90.00% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Get a Sample Report of Decentralized Identity Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3795

Rising Demand for Decentralized Identity Solutions.

The decentralized identity market is growing with increasing the number of security breaches, along with ever-growing levels of ID theft, opportunities for organizations as well end individuals are increasingly looking for more secure solutions. Blockchain technology, with its inherent immutability and transparency, underpins DID solutions, offering a secure ledger for storing and verifying identity information without centralized control. This behaviour is what tends to create a trustless scenario, where fine user consent becomes paramount. This is due to a growing expectation for seamless user experiences that fuels the adoption of DID solutions. Traditional methods involving multiple usernames, passwords & authentication make the boring/frustrating. A single, verifiable identity that works across different platforms is another aspect of DID that will make the management of identities easier on Unity. This aligns perfectly with the growing user preference for convenience and ease of use.

Decentralized identity solutions requirement is growing because of regulatory requirements such as CCPA and GDPR. These regulations have emphasized responsible data management and individual control over privacy. DID solutions give individuals the power to control who uses their data, promoting a more ethical and privacy-focused digital ecosystem. The market is further growing by the proliferation of DID projects. As of early 2024, over 1,000 active projects leverage blockchain technology to create decentralized identities on platforms such as Ethereum and Hyperledger. By 2023, it is estimated that 25% of internet users were already using DID solutions, indicating a monumental shift towards user-driven identity management.

Decentralized Identity Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 371.08 Billion CAGR 90% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Growing concerns over data breaches and unauthorized access in centralized identity systems are driving the demand for decentralized identity solutions. These solutions provide individuals with more control over their data, enhancing privacy and security.

Sectors such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce require robust identity verification processes to ensure secure transactions and protect sensitive data. The increasing digitalization of these industries drives the demand for reliable decentralized identity solutions

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Decentralized Identity Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3795

Key Players:

The major players are Validated ID, Persistent, Avast, Datarella, Microsoft, Wipro, Dragonchain, SecureKey Technologies, Accenture, Civic Technologies, R3, Serto, Ping Identity, NuID, Affinidy, SelfKey, Nuggets, Finema, Hu-manity, 1Kosmos, and others in final report.

Recent Developments

March 2022, Avast's acquisition of SecureKey bolsters its expertise in decentralized identity and expands its customer base, signifying industry consolidation.

January 2023, Quadrata, a Web3 identity solution, partners with DeFi protocols to enhance compliance and user safety within the decentralized finance space.

May 2022, Microsoft relaunched its identity and access products under Entra Verified ID, indicating major tech players' commitment to this evolving market.

Segment Analysis

By Identity type

Non- biometrics

Biometrics

By Organization size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End user

Enterprises

Individual

By Verticals

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail & E-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Biometrics led the market in 2023 by identity type and accounted for about to more than 62% of the market shares. The biometric identifiers such as fingerprint authentication, and facial recognition of the iris and voice have provided the secured forms in terms of better user experience. The non-biometrics segment is projected for significant growth due to its portability and ease of use. Non-biometric authentication usually builds on biometric security, strengthening the case for wider adoption of it.

End-User, the enterprise segment dominated the market in 2023 and held over 64% of revenue share. Decentralized identity frameworks enable individuals to own their data and allow businesses to handle user identities independently, without having personal information stored within companies. The individual segment is expected to register the fastest growth as demand for decentralized identity solutions managing personal data rises. This enables users to self-verify for multiple processes like loan applications, KYC processes and more.

Based on vertical, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of over 18%. Secure identity verification is crucial in the BFSI sector for KYC compliance and combating financial crimes.

Regional Developments

North America was the leading market that maintained its dominance throughout the forecast period, accounting for 33% of total volume demand. the increase in fraud cases and data breaches affecting how solutions such as decentralized identities will function. Asia Pacific Fastest growing regional market due to increasing awareness on cybersecurity and regulatory norms by government authorities in protecting consumer identity.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Decentralized Identity Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3795

The Decentralized Identity Market Study

Decentralized identity solutions are growing due to their ability to address user privacy concerns and security challenges in the digital landscape.

Businesses and consumers are realizing the advantages of decentralized identity that provide more secure authentication methods which allow individuals to control their data.

Facilitated by advancements in technology and the need to comply with regulations, this market is expected to expand significantly over the coming years driven largely by adoption across industries.

Collaboration between industry stakeholders is essential to overcome interoperability challenges and establish common standards for facilitating a seamless and secure decentralized identity ecosystem.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation, By Identity type

8. Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation, By Organization size

9. Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation, By End user

10. Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation, By Verticals

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Decentralized Identity Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/decentralized-identity-market-3795

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.