Dr. Judith Ford Named President of Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Scientific Council

New York, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF), the nation’s top non-governmental funder of mental health research grants, today announced that Judith M. Ford, Ph.D., is the new president of its Scientific Council. The all-volunteer group of 192 pre-eminent mental health researchers guides the Foundation to fund the most creative and impactful research relevant to the whole spectrum of mental illness. Dr. Ford succeeds Herbert Pardes, M.D, who was the Founder and President of the Scientific Council from 1987 until his passing earlier this year.

In making the announcement, Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation said, “Dr. Ford is a renowned force in mental health research. Under her leadership, the Scientific Council will continue the legacy of Dr. Pardes by selecting impactful research projects by scientists around the world. I am excited to work with her as we support the talented scientists who are expanding the frontier of neuropsychiatric research and leading us to new pathways for diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental illness.”

Dr. Ford co-directs the Brain Imaging and Electroencephalography (EEG) Laboratory at the University of California in San Francisco, where she is using human electrophysiological methods to understand failures of a basic neurophysiological mechanism in patients with schizophrenia. She was formerly Director of the Schizophrenia Biological Research Center of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System and has taught at Stanford and Yale.

The Scientific Council reviews hundreds of grant applications submitted from around the world and selects the most promising research ideas with the greatest potential to lead to breakthroughs, rigorously evaluating every grant application to identify the most promising, high-quality science.





“Scientists around the globe are expanding our understanding of the brain and human behavior and are exploring new opportunities to alleviate the suffering of the millions of people who are impacted by mental illness,” said Dr. Ford. “I am excited to work with my colleagues on the BBRF Scientific Council as we guide the BBRF research portfolio forward by identifying and selecting the most innovative psychiatric research projects.”

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

