Robotic Lawn Mower Market to USD 19.53 Billion by 2032 owing to Surging Demand for Smart and Efficient Lawn Care Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size is expected to value at USD 7.76 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 19.53 Billion by 2032 with growing CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Growing Demand

The global Robotic Lawn Mower market is going through an unprecedented phase due to the seamless intersection of technology and horticulture. The growing market is supported by a combination of factors such as the rising disposable income of individuals, the burgeoning importance of outdoor living, and the escalating demand for time-saving mechanisms. Robotic Lawn Mowers are no longer a luxury, rather, it is now transitioning into an indispensable solution for homeowners and managers of commercial properties. The market has resulted in the increasing adoption of innovations and advanced solutions by manufacturers resulting in the incorporation of smart features such as GPS navigation, obstacle detection, and smart app integration. In addition, the demand for electric-powered robotic lawn mowers is growing due to its eco-friendly characteristics, which leads to stimulate market interest. The expanded spending capacity of the population on backyard aesthetics, landscaping, garden parties, and backyard barbeques is stimulating the demand for gardening tools globally. The growing construction and tourism industry as well as rising disposable incomes across the globe are propelling the growing demand for the global market. The rising adoption of entrepreneurial ventures will drive the market for robotic lawnmowers in the forecast span.

The use of robotic lawn mowers is increasing at the expense of gas-powered ones, as people place greater value on the environmental issue. Electric mowers are cleaner, more efficient, and, in many cases, less noisy, thus making them a preferable choice for environmentally-aware consumers. Moreover, the appliance’s battery is highly durable and will not fail easily. Therefore, Robotic Lawn Mowers can be effectively used in the home and in the mowing of lawns and grass fields for various recreational purposes, or in commercial application.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.76 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.53 billion CAGR 10.8% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The acceptance of electric robotic lawn mowers over gas-powered alternatives has been spurred by rising environmental consciousness and a desire for eco-friendly lawn care choices.

KEY PLAYERS

The major key players are AL-KO, Belrobotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Flymo, HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD, Husqvarna Group, The Toro Co, STIGA S.p.A., Robomow Friendly House, WIPER S.R.L., Worx and others.



Segmentation Analysis

By Battery Capacity

Up to 20V

20V to 30V

More than 30V

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Retail Store/Offline

Online Websites

The 20V-30V segment dominates the Robotic Lawn Mower market, capturing a market share of 69.02% in 2023. The larger capacity battery is mostly used in commercial applications and offers potentially longer operating time and better power performance.

The largest sector is the residential segment of the Robotic Lawn Mower market, which accounted for 57.03% of the overall share in 2023. Consequently, to preserve their time and introduce more spare time, residents utilize them.

A high portion of the overall market share was allocated by retail stores/offline channels, with over 58.04% attributed to account by 2023. Nevertheless, one should pay attention to the growth of market online sales given the increased recognition and alternative of purchases.

Key Regional Development

North America produces significant revenue of 36.02% in 2023, thus becoming the leading region in the Robotic Lawn Mower market. The robotic lawn mower market has benefitted from the region’s well-entrenched lawn care industry and the presence there of a relatively high level of disposal income.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as urbanization leads to the rise in disposable incomes and awareness of smart home appliances

Future Growth

The future of Robotic Lawn Mower market seems to be pretty positive for some of the growth factors. Development of battery technology will increase operating time, efficiency, and sustainability. Machine intelligence is expected to progress through AI and ML, making the mower intuitive. An expanding product portfolio for various lawn sizes and terrains will also improve the market. As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, mowers that run on electricity are likely to gain popularity. Improvements in battery technology and efficient manufacturing processes that lower prices will allow electric mowers to gain market share.

Recent development

In May 2022: Toro for the domestic lawn care sector, Toro revealed a robotic lawn mower with cutting-edge, user-friendly technology and previously unheard-of features. The latest in smart, connected technology for homeowners and their yards is Toro's new robotic, battery-powered mower, which the company has been producing for more than a century.

Key Takeaways

Strong growth in the Robotic Lawn Mower market is caused by a number of favorable factors including technological advancements, changing preferences and favorable economic environment.

Considering the above-mentioned market drivers, it will be reasonable to suggest that the integration of AI and ML will take the industry development to the next level making lawn technologies smarter and more efficient.

The trend of increasing popularity of electric-powered models is facilitated by critical environmental concerns and the overall cost-effectiveness of this type of devices.

The Market leader is the residential segment; however, commercial sector represents sufficient potential for the development and growth.

The demand drivers and the overall market trends it becomes possible to identify the most prominent challenges and opportunities for the industry development.

