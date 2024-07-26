Global Online Population Forecast Report 2023-2028: An Extra 937 Million Internet Users Projected - Asia and MEA Leads Will Account for 85% of New Online Users

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Population Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global online population is expected to reach 6.6 billion by 2028, representing a significant increase from the current 5.7 billion internet users worldwide. This growth will be fuelled by several factors, including improved internet infrastructure, affordable data plans, and widespread adoption of smartphones in developing countries.
As the digital landscape expands, the internet will continue to play a crucial role in shaping various aspects of daily life, including communication, entertainment, education, and commerce. This projection underscores the importance of digital inclusion and highlights the immense potential for businesses and organizations to tap into the rapidly growing online market.
Asia Pacific Accounts for More Than 50% Online Users
Asia Pacific, a region with rapid digital adoption and a thriving technology sector, is home to more than half of the world's internet users. With over 2.9 billion people online, the region accounts for more than 50% of the global online population, solidifying its position as a major player in the digital landscape.
This massive online population has driven Asia Pacific to become one of the fastest-growing digital markets. The region is a leader in cashless transactions, thanks to the widespread adoption of digital payment methods such as e-commerce, mobile payments, and social commerce.
Asia and MEA Will Account for 85% of New Online Users
Over the coming years, a staggering 937 million new internet users are projected to join the online world, with Asia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) accounting for an impressive 85% of this growth. This significant expansion in internet adoption will bring millions of people online for the first time, driving digital innovation and economic development in these regions.
While the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have made significant strides in digital adoption, the region still lags behind other parts of the world in terms of online penetration. Despite being home to a sizable portion of the global population, internet usage in MEA remains relatively low, with a penetration rate of around 63%. We expect that the digital divide in the Middle East and Africa will gradually narrow, paving the way for increased online penetration and socioeconomic development.
The Global Online Population Forecast offers comprehensive population and online user data for 56 countries, with regional summaries also included.
Scope of the Report
- Total Population
- Breakdown by regions and countries
- Online Population
- Breakdown by regions and countries
- Historic data from 2009-2023
- Forecast data from 2023-28
Deliverables
- Executive Summary Report of Key Findings
- Excel sheet with historic and forecast data
- Unlimited queries with analyst
- Analyst presentation customized for your team
Definitions
Online population. Total number of individuals or users who have access to the internet and regularly use it for various purposes, such as communication, information gathering, entertainment, shopping, and more (at least once in a month).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|32
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value in 2023
|5.7 Billion Users
|Forecasted Market Value by 2028
|6.6 Billion Users
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Definitions
- Global Total Population Forecast, 2023-28
- Share of Total Population by Region
- Total Population Growth Rate by Region, 2023-28
- Top Ten Countries by Population, 2023
- Total Population Growth Rate by Country, 2023-28
- Global Online Population Forecast 2023-28
- Share of Online Population by Region
- Global Online Population Penetration, 2023-28
- Online Population Growth Rate by Region, 2023-28
- Top Ten Countries by Online Population, 2023
- New Online User Addition from 2023-28
- New Online User Addition by Region 2023-28
- Online Penetration Rate by Region (2023)
- Countries by Online Penetration, 2023
- Online Population Growth Rate by Country, 2023-28
Countries Covered
North America
- Canada
- US
Latin America/Caribbean
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Other Latin America/Caribbean
Europe and Central Asia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- UK
- Ukraine
- Other Europe
Asia/Asia Pacific/Oceania
- Australia
- China
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Other Asia
Middle East/Africa
- Egypt
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Other Middle East & Africa
