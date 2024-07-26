Global Online Population Forecast Report 2023-2028: An Extra 937 Million Internet Users Projected - Asia and MEA Leads Will Account for 85% of New Online Users

Dublin, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Population Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online population is expected to reach 6.6 billion by 2028, representing a significant increase from the current 5.7 billion internet users worldwide. This growth will be fuelled by several factors, including improved internet infrastructure, affordable data plans, and widespread adoption of smartphones in developing countries.

As the digital landscape expands, the internet will continue to play a crucial role in shaping various aspects of daily life, including communication, entertainment, education, and commerce. This projection underscores the importance of digital inclusion and highlights the immense potential for businesses and organizations to tap into the rapidly growing online market.

Asia Pacific Accounts for More Than 50% Online Users

Asia Pacific, a region with rapid digital adoption and a thriving technology sector, is home to more than half of the world's internet users. With over 2.9 billion people online, the region accounts for more than 50% of the global online population, solidifying its position as a major player in the digital landscape.

This massive online population has driven Asia Pacific to become one of the fastest-growing digital markets. The region is a leader in cashless transactions, thanks to the widespread adoption of digital payment methods such as e-commerce, mobile payments, and social commerce.

Asia and MEA Will Account for 85% of New Online Users

Over the coming years, a staggering 937 million new internet users are projected to join the online world, with Asia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) accounting for an impressive 85% of this growth. This significant expansion in internet adoption will bring millions of people online for the first time, driving digital innovation and economic development in these regions.

While the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have made significant strides in digital adoption, the region still lags behind other parts of the world in terms of online penetration. Despite being home to a sizable portion of the global population, internet usage in MEA remains relatively low, with a penetration rate of around 63%. We expect that the digital divide in the Middle East and Africa will gradually narrow, paving the way for increased online penetration and socioeconomic development.

The Global Online Population Forecast offers comprehensive population and online user data for 56 countries, with regional summaries also included.

Scope of the Report

Total Population Breakdown by regions and countries

Online Population Breakdown by regions and countries

Historic data from 2009-2023

Forecast data from 2023-28

Deliverables

Executive Summary Report of Key Findings

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst

Analyst presentation customized for your team

Definitions

Online population. Total number of individuals or users who have access to the internet and regularly use it for various purposes, such as communication, information gathering, entertainment, shopping, and more (at least once in a month).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 32 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2023 5.7 Billion Users Forecasted Market Value by 2028 6.6 Billion Users Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Definitions

Global Total Population Forecast, 2023-28

Share of Total Population by Region

Total Population Growth Rate by Region, 2023-28

Top Ten Countries by Population, 2023

Total Population Growth Rate by Country, 2023-28

Global Online Population Forecast 2023-28

Share of Online Population by Region

Global Online Population Penetration, 2023-28

Online Population Growth Rate by Region, 2023-28

Top Ten Countries by Online Population, 2023

New Online User Addition from 2023-28

New Online User Addition by Region 2023-28

Online Penetration Rate by Region (2023)

Countries by Online Penetration, 2023

Online Population Growth Rate by Country, 2023-28

Countries Covered

North America

Canada

US

Latin America/Caribbean

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

Venezuela

Other Latin America/Caribbean

Europe and Central Asia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

Ukraine

Other Europe

Asia/Asia Pacific/Oceania

Australia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Other Asia

Middle East/Africa

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

Other Middle East & Africa

