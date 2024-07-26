FREEBIRDS OFFER $7 BOWLS ACROSS TEXAS

Austin TX, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is thrilled to announce a special one-day-only promotion for all its fanatics! On Friday, August 2nd, guests can enjoy our famous customizable bowls for just $7. This exciting offer is available both in-store and online, making it easier than ever to satisfy your Freebirds craving. The $7 promotion applies to any Freebird-size bowl, allowing you to choose from our selection of proteins, array of toppings, and flavorful sauces. As a special treat, you can even enjoy our popular limited-time Prime Rib option without any additional cost. Take advantage of this unbeatable deal and enhance your $7 bowl with our juicy and perfectly cooked Prime Rib.

Create your perfect bowl with the fresh ingredients and bold flavors that make Freebirds a fan favorite across Texas. We invite everyone to join us and don’t miss out on this tasty deal!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! This is a one-day-only event you don’t want to miss. Set a reminder, tell your friends, and get ready to dive into a delicious bowl for only $7.

WHERE: Freebirds World Burrito – All Locations – Over 64 Across Texas

WHEN: Friday August 2, 2024

WHAT: Discount: $7 Bowls For ALL

To learn more or order online visit www.freebirds.com/$7-bowls-promo

ABOUT FREEBIRDS

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas’ No. 1 Burrito™ has 64 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer’s choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds’ customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it’s our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there’s something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

