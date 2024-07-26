Glidelogic Corp. Announces Revolutionary AI-Generated Content Copyright Protection Solution

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG , "Glidelogic"), a diversified software development company specializing in artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain technology development and consulting, today has unveiled a groundbreaking solution for copyright protection of AI-generated content. This new solution integrates Glidelogic's patented technology with Propaganda GEM's industry resources to provide a comprehensive copyright management system for digital content creators and users.



Partnership Establishment

Propaganda GEM, led by Yitian (Fred) Xue and Dapeng (James) Ma, is a leading Hollywood entertainment marketing and IP licensing company. Leveraging these resources, Glidelogic secures copyrighted content for AI model training, ensuring all content is legal and compliant.

Technological Advancement

The patented technology, "Systems and Methods for Generating Customized Non-Fungible Tokens" (Patent No. US11909879B2), filed on May 19, 2021, and granted on February 20, 2024, uses a large model to encode copyrighted content with user information, generating customized NFTs. This process ensures the uniqueness of each work and provides a clear chain of copyright ownership. The training of the model is based entirely on copyrighted materials, ensuring the legality of all output content.

Practical Implications

This solution offers a comprehensive AI-generated content copyright protection system within the Web3.0 framework. It achieves the first-ever copyright verification and blockchain integration for AI-generated works, providing a transparent and legal system for content creators and IP holders. Additionally, this standard represents a significant step for Web3.0 in the digital entertainment sector, offering a viable solution for collaboration between traditional entertainment industries and digital creation.

Strategic Vision & Expansion:

Glidelogic Corp has successfully secured orders for 64 NVIDIA DGX H200 servers and plans to establish an on-site data center at its Culver City office. The company aims to collaborate with IP holders and AI creators to offer verifiable AI creation services within the year, further driving innovation and development in the industry.

CEO's Commentary

Glidelogic's CEO Mr. Yitian (Fred) Xue stated, "This innovative copyright protection solution links and balances the interests of IP holders, technology providers, and AI creators, establishing a feasible cooperation framework. By offering verifiable AI creation services, we not only protect the rights of content creators but also provide users with a more trustworthy and secure digital content experience. This technology is groundbreaking and will fundamentally change the digital content ecosystem, bringing unprecedented trust and security to IP holders, content creators, and users."

Glidelogic Corp's innovative initiative showcases its leadership in AI, blockchain, and digital content protection. The company's technical solutions offer creators and users a safer and more reliable digital content management system, laying a solid foundation for the industry's future development. Based on the exclusivity of the patent and the efficiency of IP acquisition backed up by Propaganda GEM, with progressive development and participation of multiple parties, this solution could very likely become an industry standard in the near future.

About the Company

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Culver City, California, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. Our mission is to leverage leading AI technology to offer forward-looking services to commercial clients, thereby enhancing productivity.

For additional information, please visit www.glidelogic.ai, or contact us at pr@glidelogic.ai .

