Canon U.S.A., Inc. and New York Marine Rescue Center Release Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Back into the Ocean

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce its continued support of the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) regarding efforts to release rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean to be tracked and reintroduced to their natural habitat.

The annual initiative, which took place at Robert Moses State Park on July 23, was the culmination of an eight-month long rehabilitation journey led by the NYMRC in Riverhead. After being rescued, the turtles were brought to the center’s facilities to receive further restorative treatment. Canon representatives, scientists from the New York Marine Rescue Center, community volunteers, and students from the Half Hollow Hills School District were all in attendance to cheer for the turtles as they made their way back into the ocean.

“Supporting the New York Marine Rescue Center is a large part of Canon U.S.A.’s ongoing social responsibility initiative focused on environmental protection and conservation,” said Shinya Fukuda, vice president and general manager, Corporate Planning & Communications Division at Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our support is a testament to Canon’s belief in leveraging technology and resources to make a positive impact on the environment. This initiative truly showcased the power of our collective efforts in making a tangible difference in environmental conservation.”

The NYMRC is a rescue and rehabilitation organization that promotes marine conservation. Its mission is to preserve and protect the marine environment through conservation efforts including rescue, rehabilitation, education, and research. They are the primary responders for sick or injured seals, sea turtles, dolphins, porpoises, and small toothed whales, and maintain the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State.



“We are beyond thrilled to be part of this amazing project with Candlewood Middle School and Canon. This is our third year hosting this program and every year it gets better,” said Maxine Montello, the executive director of the NYMRC Rescue Program. “It’s a true pleasure sharing the students’ excitement during the release of their adopted animal. In addition, the amount of hard work and creativity that goes into these books is tremendous. I’m excited to continue to see this program grow.”



The long-standing association between Canon U.S.A. and the NYMRC is focused on preserving and protecting the marine environment through conservation efforts, including rescue, rehabilitation, education, and research. To that end, on July 23, Sheldon, the Canon Loggerhead sea turtle, and Mydas, an Atlantic Green sea turtle, were released back into the ocean, with the event also serving as an educational opportunity for environmental science students from Candlewood Middle School in the Half Hollow Hills School District, who were invited to participate in the release and observe the intricate process of marine life rehabilitation.



During the 2024-2025 school year, the students will write and illustrate a book about their rescued turtle, Mydas, for which Canon will support the project by binding and printing the books. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to NYMRC.

“I am always looking for ways to connect students to the world around them,” said Melissa Watkins, a teacher at Candlewood Middle School. “When I was approached once again to participate in the program I jumped at the chance. It is one thing to tell students that we have sea turtles and seals in the ocean surrounding Long Island but it is another to learn in depth about it, see rescue work in action, and to let the students share their acquired knowledge in their own words. I also love the opportunity for students to fuse science with literacy and art, and what better way to do so than with a children's book.”





