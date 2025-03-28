Canon U.S.A., Inc. Introduces Portable Printer PIXMA TR160

Melville, NY, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PIXMA TR160 printer, a wireless portable printer for business professionals who require on-the-go printing, is now available, it was announced by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. When paired with the optional battery3, it provides a lightweight, portable option for quality printing needs.

The PIXMA TR160 printer features improved Wi-Fi® connectivity1, including a dual band access point mode that’s well-suited for busy environments. Incorporating strong security protocols and features, such as the Transport Layer Security 1.3 secure data exchange, it offers the most secure TLS version available.*

Designed for a wide range of businesses – and both consumer and student users –the PIXMA TR160 printer can benefit those working in remotely. Coming in at 4.5 pounds2 and approximately 12.7 inches x 7.3 inches x 2.6 inches, the new model can help users from a variety of places, such as construction sites, apartments, dorm rooms, and users in insurance and healthcare industries who work in the field instead of offices. When paired with the optional LK-72 Battery Pack, the PIXMA TR160 can print approximately 330 pages per charge. The printer features an anti-theft lock and is compatibility with various Canon solutions, including PosterArtist Online6 and Easy-Photo Print Editor7, a user-friendly software that allows users the ability to edit, trim and rotate images into unique layouts and designs.

Pricing and Availability of the PIXMA TR160 Printer

Available now, the Canon PIXMA TR160 printer will have an estimated retail price of $249.993 and the optional battery will have an estimated retail price of $99.993. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

1 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n/ac or ad capability, operating at 2.4GHz or 5Ghz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

2 Weight without optional battery.

3 Battery sold separately. Price, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.

4Printable pages tested under normal temperature and humidity, using fully charged new battery, printing ISO/IEC 24712 files (5 patterns) continuously in color on Letter-size plain paper in Standard mode of printer driver. Printed via USB connection without Wi-Fi connection.

5Cable lock not included.

6PosterArtist Online Version requires a personal computer with Internet access and a compatible Canon printer. The service is not available on some operating systems or browsers. See usa.canon.com/PosterArtist for details.

7The Easy-PhotoPrint Editor requires a personal computer with Internet access and a compatible Canon printer. The service is not available on some operating systems or browsers. See usa.canon.com/mobile-apps/canon-easy-photoprint-editor for details.

*Many variables can impact the security of a customer’s device and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

