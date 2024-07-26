ADVISORY – July 27 solidarity rally for Telus call centre workers fighting forced relocation

TORONTO, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporters and members of the labour movement are joining a solidarity rally on Saturday, July 27, for Telus call centre workers, members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1944, in their fight against announced office closures.



"Please join us Saturday, July 27 for a solidarity rally to show Telus that WE WILL NOT go Without a Fight! The recent closure of offices and the reintroduction of in-office work has affected numerous employees. Now more than ever is the time for us to come together and show our support,” said Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President.

The office closures affect 150 families in Ontario who are required to relocate to Quebec, as well as 1,000 employees who are transitioning back to in-office schedules following an extended period of remote work from 2020 or earlier.

WHO: Supporters, allies and members of the USW Local 1944, including Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President.

WHAT: Solidarity rally for USW Local 1944 members forced by Telus to relocate or lose their jobs

WHEN: Saturday, July 27, 2024, starting at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Telus Tower, 25 York St., Toronto, M5J 2V5, then marching to Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W.

Attendees include USW members from across Toronto and the GTA, members of the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) and Toronto and York Region Labour Council members.

“TELUS can easily afford to provide office space for their employees in Ontario, they just don’t want to. These call centre jobs can be performed properly from anywhere – and they have been, for years,” said Phillips.

Supporters are encouraged to contact their representatives in Ottawa to ask that they stand up for Canadian call centre workers, our communities and our local jobs: usw.ca/standupforcallcentreworkers.

For more information:

Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President, michael.phillips@usw1944.ca 604-818-7466





