Global Cooling Vests Market Size To Worth USD 690.50 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.45%

New York, United States , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cooling Vests Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 446.70 Million in 2023 to USD 690.50 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





A type of specialized clothing called a cooling vest is made to lower or regulate body temperature and ease the discomfort of being in warm weather. After the vest has stayed hydrated for around four hours, it can be soaked again and worn for another round. Because they have to deal with heat entering their bodies all the time, firefighters are the main users of cooling vests. A distinct use case for cooling vests is in medicine, where a person's elevated body temperature is usually the cause of their disease. Growing customer awareness of the benefits of staying cool for their health and the growing need for personal cooling solutions in hot and humid weather are driving the market. The commercial use of cooling vests is primarily driven by regulations related to worker safety and health. Because worker safety is a top priority for governments worldwide, workers must provide adequate protection against extreme temperatures, according to secure regulations. For organizations to maintain compliance with these regulations and preserve secure working environments, cooling vests equipped with state-of-the-art cooling technologies are required. Governmental organizations and regulatory bodies are increasingly realizing the need to reduce heat stress in the workplace. However, one of the primary factors restricting the cooling vest market is the general lack of awareness and comprehension of the benefits and applications of these cooling vests.

Global Cooling Vests Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Evaporative Cooling Vests, Phase Change Cooling vests, Cold Pack Cooling Vests, and Others), By Application (Military / Government, Industrial Applications, Medical Application, Sports & Recreation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The evaporative cooling vests segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the cooling vests market is classified into evaporative cooling vests, phase change cooling vests, cold pack cooling vests, and others. Among these, the evaporative cooling vests segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The evaporative cooling vest, which is worn over various garments like T-shirts, is one style of cooling vest that is worn close to the body. This is one of the most popular and affordable alternatives on the market.

The military/government segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the cooling vests market is divided into military/government, industrial applications, medical applications, sports & recreation. Among these, the military/government segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. In addition to fighting on the field and other critical threats to national security, soldiers and government workers have to contend with heat, which poses a deadly threat. Strict thermal regulations apply to many of the settings where procedures are performed.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the cooling vests market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the cooling vests market over the forecast period. The cooling vest market in North America is controlled by highly developed countries. In certain regions of the world, miners and construction workers utilize these cooling vests because of rising temperatures, and other reasons.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the Cooling Vests market over the forecast period. In China, the military and the government are the main consumers of cooling vests. The top three markets for China's cooling vest exports are the US, India, and Indonesia.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the cooling vests market include Glacier Tek, Polar Products, Steele, Techniche, ClimaTech, Arctic Heat Pty Ltd, KANOX, VersarPPS, Superchillers Private Limited, UAE Cooling Vest, Shandong XUNKAI Fire Equipment, Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, The inventive Air Cooler Vest is made by the Japanese company FreshService. As part of its second partnership with Air Conditioned Clothes, the brand has returned and launched its AIR COOLING VEST_Ver.2.0 just in time for the next warmer seasons.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the cooling vests market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cooling Vests Market, By Type

Evaporative Cooling Vests

Phase Change Cooling vests

Cold Pack Cooling Vests

Others

Global Cooling Vests Market, By Application

Military/Government

Industrial Applications

Medical Application

Sports & Recreation

Global Cooling Vests Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



