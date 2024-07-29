Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 30

29 July 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement12,747,205202.03702,575,407,426
22/07/202425,147208.49615,243,051
23/07/202425,000211.49495,287,373
24/07/202425,000212.35215,308,803
25/07/202452,932208.222411,021,628
26/07/202486,970209.067018,182,557
Total accumulated over week 30215,049209.456545,043,411
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme12,962,254202.16012,620,450,838

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.50% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Company announcement no 33 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 30