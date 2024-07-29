Female Infertility Market Analysis and Drug Forecast Report 2024: R&D Strategies Focused Largely on Improved Versions of Current Drugs

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Infertility: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Female infertility market through 2033.

The value of the female infertility market in the 7MM in 2023 was $1.6 billion. This market is defined as sales of the major drugs and most commonly prescribed off-label treatments for female infertility patients used in assisted reproductive technology (ART) and ovulation induction cycles across the 7MM. Among these sales, $957.1 million (58.5%) were generated in the US, with the 5EU representing the next largest region by sales, with an estimated $501.9 million (30.6%). Japan generated the lowest sales, with an estimated $177.9 million (10.9%).

By the end of the forecast period in 2033, female infertility sales are forecast to rise to $2.3 billion in the 7MM, at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.

Annualized female infertility therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the female infertility therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for female infertility treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global female infertility therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM female infertility therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM female infertility therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

1 Female Infertility: Executive Summary

1.1 Female infertility will grow moderately during the forecast period, reaching sales of $2.3 billion in 2033.

1.2 R&D strategies focused largely on improved versions of current drugs.

1.3 Despite major progress in treating patients, unmet needs exist in the space.

1.4 Sparse pipeline, but potential new addition highly intriguing to physicians

1.5 What do physicians think?

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Diminished ovarian reserve and ovulation disorders.

3.1.2 Endometriosis

3.1.3 Fallopian tube abnormalities/pelvic adhesions

3.1.4 Uterine factors

3.1.5 Unexplained infertility

3.1.6 Other factors

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology.

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for female infertility and impaired fecundity (2023-33)

4.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of female infertility.

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of female infertility

4.5.3 Total prevent cases of female infertility.

4.5.4 Age-specific total prevalent cases of female infertility

4.5.5 Total prevent cases of female infertility by major etiologic factors.

4.5.6 Total prevalent cases of impaired fecundity

4.5.7 Age-specific total prevalent cases of impaired fecundity

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

6.2 Ovulation induction

6.2.1 Clomiphene citate and aromatase inhibitors

6.2.2 Gonadotropins

6.3 Assisted reproductive technology (ART)

6.3.1 Gonadotropins

6.3.2 GnRH agonists

6.3.3 GnRH antagonists

6.3.4 Dopamine agonist receptors

6.3.5 Luteal phase support

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patient-friendlier progesterone administration for luteal phase support.

7.3 Novel treatments for poor responders

7.4 Enhancing IVF outcomes.

7.5 Development of non-injectable fertility medication

7.6 Access to fertility treatment

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Long-acting FSH analogue

8.1.2 Pre-filled pen injection devices

8.2 Clinical trial design

8.2.1 Current clinical trial design

8.2.2 Incomplete reporting of outcomes

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

IBSA Institut Biochimique

Merck

Novartis

Sanofi

Pfizer

FujiPharma

AstraZeneca

ASKA Pharmaceutical

Allergan

Juniper

MSD

Organon Theramex

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Galderma

Chinook Therapeutics

CSL

Kibow Biotech

Novo Nordisk

Dimerix

ProKidney Corp

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

Acceleron Pharma

Bayer AG

Gilead Sciences

Galapagos

AbbVie

Sanofi

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Novartis International

Roche Holding

Entera Bio

Pfizer Inc

Actavis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB

