Western Europe Flexible Packaging Industry Report 2024 - Small Households and On-the-Go Consumption Boost Demand for Smaller Packs in Food

Flexible packaging is the leading type of packaging in Western Europe, very heavily used in the packaged food industry, and with ever increasing usage in the dog and cat food industry. With sustainability concerns remaining top of mind, players are committing themselves to ambitious targets in terms of their production and packaging, while the EU is also driving developments in this area with legislation such as its Plastics Levy.
Key Findings
Flexible packaging the leading pack type
Flexible packaging, with a 35% share of overall retail packaging unit volumes, is the number one pack type in Western Europe. Within flexible packaging itself, flexible plastic is the dominant pack type, accounting for more than two thirds of total units. While packaged food accounts for by far the greatest number of flexible packaging units, this type of packaging has a greater share of sales in dog and cat food.
Mondi launches FlexiBag Reinforced
Mondi has launching FlexiBag Reinforced, which is a range of new mono-PE-based, recyclable packaging solutions with improved mechanical properties, with the latter offering better puncture resistance, stiffness and sealability. The level of barrier protection can be adjusted, providing medium to high barriers against fat, oxygen and moisture, to keep the content fresh.
Nestle invests in Impact Recycling
Nestle is investing in UK-based Impact Recycling to process the hard-to-recycle flexible plastic typically used in food packaging into pellets to make new flexible products such as refuse bags. This is helping drive innovation to increase the UK's capacity to recycle flexible plastic packaging, which is a priority area for the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge.
Positive growth expected from 2024
Flexible packaging is expected to be back on track with solid, if relatively modest, year-on-year growth from 2024. This follows the growth spike seen in 2020 when demand increased as consumers spent more time at home due to COVID-19 lockdowns and foodservice closures and the dip in sales when Western Europe was hit by unprecedentedly high inflation in 2022, with this still impacting many household goods markets in 2023.
Report Scope
The Flexible Packaging in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional overview
- Western Europe remains the second biggest regional market for flexible packaging
- Stand-up pouches was the most dynamic flexible packaging pack type over 2018-2023
- Pandemic boosts sales in 2020 but inflation results in declining unit volumes in 2022
- Flexible plastic the dominant pack type in flexible packaging
- Flexible plastic adds a lot of new units in Turkey over 2018-2023
- Plastic pouches the most dynamic performer in a number of countries
- Flexible plastic adds the most new units in Western Europe over 2018-2023
- Lightweight nature in transportation and resource efficiency speak for flexible packaging
Leading companies and brands
- Packaged food remains the leading user of flexible packaging in Western Europe
- Packaged food categories dominate the usage of flexible plastic
- Tea and coffee the biggest users of flexible paper after the food categories
- Aluminium/plastic pouches the leading pack type in wet cat food
- Food dominates closures in flexible packaging
- Zip/press closures enjoying increasing usage over 2018-2023
- Larger pack sizes popular in dog and cat food and home care
- Small households and on-the-go consumption boost demand for smaller packs in food
Forecast projections
- Turkey to see the strongest growth and add the most new packaging units
- Aluminium/plastic pouches expected to see dynamic growth in Turkey
- Turkey leads in terms of flexible packaging usage in beverages
- Flexible paper expected to gain share in green tea in Germany
- Strong growth expected for flexible packaging in Turkey over 2023-2028
- Blister and strip packs a key flexible packaging format in beauty and personal care
- UK will remain the biggest market for dog and cat food flexible packaging
- Continued growth expected for plastic pouches in the UK
- France to overtake Germany as biggest market in the 2023-2028 period
- Home care industry focuses on sustainability issues
Country snapshots
- France: Market Context
- France: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Germany: Market Context
- Germany: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Italy: Market Context
- Italy: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Netherlands: Market Context
- Netherlands: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Spain: Market Context
- Spain: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Sweden: Market Context
- Sweden: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Switzerland: Market Context
- Switzerland: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- Turkey: Market Context
- Turkey: Competitive and Retail Landscape
- UK: Market Context
- UK: Competitive and Retail Landscape
