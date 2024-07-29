Western Europe Flexible Packaging Industry Report 2024 - Small Households and On-the-Go Consumption Boost Demand for Smaller Packs in Food

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flexible packaging is the leading type of packaging in Western Europe, very heavily used in the packaged food industry, and with ever increasing usage in the dog and cat food industry. With sustainability concerns remaining top of mind, players are committing themselves to ambitious targets in terms of their production and packaging, while the EU is also driving developments in this area with legislation such as its Plastics Levy.

Key Findings



Flexible packaging the leading pack type

Flexible packaging, with a 35% share of overall retail packaging unit volumes, is the number one pack type in Western Europe. Within flexible packaging itself, flexible plastic is the dominant pack type, accounting for more than two thirds of total units. While packaged food accounts for by far the greatest number of flexible packaging units, this type of packaging has a greater share of sales in dog and cat food.

Mondi launches FlexiBag Reinforced

Mondi has launching FlexiBag Reinforced, which is a range of new mono-PE-based, recyclable packaging solutions with improved mechanical properties, with the latter offering better puncture resistance, stiffness and sealability. The level of barrier protection can be adjusted, providing medium to high barriers against fat, oxygen and moisture, to keep the content fresh.

Nestle invests in Impact Recycling

Nestle is investing in UK-based Impact Recycling to process the hard-to-recycle flexible plastic typically used in food packaging into pellets to make new flexible products such as refuse bags. This is helping drive innovation to increase the UK's capacity to recycle flexible plastic packaging, which is a priority area for the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge.

Positive growth expected from 2024

Flexible packaging is expected to be back on track with solid, if relatively modest, year-on-year growth from 2024. This follows the growth spike seen in 2020 when demand increased as consumers spent more time at home due to COVID-19 lockdowns and foodservice closures and the dip in sales when Western Europe was hit by unprecedentedly high inflation in 2022, with this still impacting many household goods markets in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional overview

Western Europe remains the second biggest regional market for flexible packaging

Stand-up pouches was the most dynamic flexible packaging pack type over 2018-2023

Pandemic boosts sales in 2020 but inflation results in declining unit volumes in 2022

Flexible plastic the dominant pack type in flexible packaging

Flexible plastic adds a lot of new units in Turkey over 2018-2023

Plastic pouches the most dynamic performer in a number of countries

Flexible plastic adds the most new units in Western Europe over 2018-2023

Lightweight nature in transportation and resource efficiency speak for flexible packaging

Leading companies and brands

Packaged food remains the leading user of flexible packaging in Western Europe

Packaged food categories dominate the usage of flexible plastic

Tea and coffee the biggest users of flexible paper after the food categories

Aluminium/plastic pouches the leading pack type in wet cat food

Food dominates closures in flexible packaging

Zip/press closures enjoying increasing usage over 2018-2023

Larger pack sizes popular in dog and cat food and home care

Small households and on-the-go consumption boost demand for smaller packs in food

Forecast projections

Turkey to see the strongest growth and add the most new packaging units

Aluminium/plastic pouches expected to see dynamic growth in Turkey

Turkey leads in terms of flexible packaging usage in beverages

Flexible paper expected to gain share in green tea in Germany

Strong growth expected for flexible packaging in Turkey over 2023-2028

Blister and strip packs a key flexible packaging format in beauty and personal care

UK will remain the biggest market for dog and cat food flexible packaging

Continued growth expected for plastic pouches in the UK

France to overtake Germany as biggest market in the 2023-2028 period

Home care industry focuses on sustainability issues

Country snapshots

France: Market Context

France: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Germany: Market Context

Germany: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Italy: Market Context

Italy: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Netherlands: Market Context

Netherlands: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Spain: Market Context

Spain: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Sweden: Market Context

Sweden: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Switzerland: Market Context

Switzerland: Competitive and Retail Landscape

Turkey: Market Context

Turkey: Competitive and Retail Landscape

UK: Market Context

UK: Competitive and Retail Landscape

