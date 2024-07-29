Rush Street Interactive Expands Latin American Footprint With Launch of RushBet in Peru

Strategic Entry Will Strengthen Competitive Position as a Leading LatAm Online Gaming operator



CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced the launch of its award-winning RushBet online casino and sportsbook in Peru. The launch marks the next milestone in the company’s Latin American strategy extending its presence to a market of over 30 million people and further solidifying its position as a market leader in the region.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, commented on the strategic importance of the Peru launch: "Expanding into Peru is a pivotal step in our mission to become a leading Online Gaming operator across the Americas. This move allows us to leverage our proven operational expertise in Latin America, particularly the brand equity and operational efficiencies we've built in the region over the past six years. Importantly, Peru shares key media markets with Colombia. Consequently, Peruvian sports fans are familiar with the RushBet brand through its presence on shared television networks including ESPN and DirectTV. In addition, Peru's vibrant sports culture and growing digital economy present an exciting long-term opportunity for RushBet to offer our best-in-class product to a new and enthusiastic audience."

RushBet's entry into Peru represents a strategic advancement of RSI's long-term growth plans in Latin America. The company is continuing to capitalize on its established success and brand recognition in Colombia, where it has operated since 2018 as the first U.S.-based operator to enter the Latin American market and more recently Mexico where is has operated since 2022. Notably, RSI has become the first operator to be fully licensed under the Peru’s new regulatory regime demonstrating its ability to meet rigorous compliance standards and aligning with the company's strategy of entering regulated markets with strong growth and profitability potential.

"We expect Peru to become a key component of our Latin American portfolio, complementing our operations in Colombia and Mexico, and providing a platform for potential further expansion in the region. Our success in Colombia, where RushBet has become a top-tier brand, has provided us with invaluable insights into Latin American player preferences," added Schwartz. "We're excited to bring this expertise to Peru, where we see significant potential for growth in both online casino and sports betting segments. This launch is not just about entering a new market; it's about building on our vision to create an engaging, unique Online Gaming experience across the Americas."

The Peru launch enables RSI to optimize its Latin American operations by sharing resources, including marketing assets and customer service teams, across multiple countries. This approach is expected to drive operational efficiencies and expand long term growth in the region. RushBet enters the Peruvian market with a proven offering tailored to local preferences. The RushBet product uniquely incorporates social elements, including player-to-player chat and multiplayer tournaments, designed to engage the community-oriented Peruvian market. The platform features a curated assortment of casino games, RSI's proprietary promotional tools, and an extensive sportsbook covering all major global sports, including popular leagues such as Peruvian Liga 1, the English Premier League, and the Champions League.

