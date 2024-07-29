Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2024
On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 19/7/2024
|162,600
|545.54
|88,704,161
|Monday, 22 July 2024
|1,700
|562.19
|955,723
|Tuesday, 23 July 2024
|1,600
|559.48
|895,168
|Wednesday, 24 July 2024
|1,700
|560.23
|952,391
|Thursday, 25 July 2024
|1,800
|559.03
|1,006,254
|Friday, 26 July 2024
|1,800
|572.42
|1,030,356
|In the period 22/7/2024 - 26/7/2024
|8,600
|562.78
|4,839,892
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 26/7/2024
|171,200
|546.40
|93,544,053
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,782,126 treasury shares corresponding to 7.13% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
