Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 19/7/2024 162,600 545.54 88,704,161 Monday, 22 July 2024 1,700 562.19 955,723 Tuesday, 23 July 2024 1,600 559.48 895,168 Wednesday, 24 July 2024 1,700 560.23 952,391 Thursday, 25 July 2024 1,800 559.03 1,006,254 Friday, 26 July 2024 1,800 572.42 1,030,356 In the period 22/7/2024 - 26/7/2024 8,600 562.78 4,839,892 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 26/7/2024 171,200 546.40 93,544,053 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,782,126 treasury shares corresponding to 7.13% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

