Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 19/7/2024162,600545.5488,704,161  
Monday, 22 July 20241,700562.19955,723  
Tuesday, 23 July 20241,600559.48895,168  
Wednesday, 24 July 20241,700560.23952,391  
Thursday, 25 July 20241,800559.031,006,254  
Friday, 26 July 20241,800572.421,030,356  
In the period 22/7/2024 - 26/7/20248,600562.784,839,892  
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 26/7/2024171,200546.4093,544,053  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,782,126 treasury shares corresponding to 7.13% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

