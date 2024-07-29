Gordian Expands Data Insights Dashboard with Predictive Construction Cost Analytics

Greenville, S.C., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today the availability of Predictive Cost Trends, an expansion of the company’s breakthrough Data Insights Dashboard offering powered by Gordian’s RSMeans™ Data.

“Construction professionals and project owners need access to reliable and trustworthy information regarding construction cost trends in this fast-changing marketplace,” said Chris Gaudreau, Gordian’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. “With the addition of predictive cost trends data, our Data Insights offerings now provide a complete view into construction cost trends, both retrospectively over the past 10 years and predictively up to three years into the future.”

Gordian made news in the industry earlier this year with the launch of Data Insights – Cost Trends, a cloud-native dashboard that offers users an intuitive interface for obtaining a comprehensive view into historical construction cost trends. This cutting-edge tool empowers construction professionals to anticipate cost changes, adjust budgets and make more informed decisions when planning and prioritizing construction projects.

This latest enhancement enables users accurately to predict construction costs and strategically plan for upcoming projects. Subscribers to the Predictive Cost Trends service gain access to both future and historical cost trend data. Additional benefits of the new Predictive Cost Trends offering include the ability to:

Access trends for more than 970 markets across North America;

Compare and benchmark costs regionally to understand local market trends;

Drill down into specifics with detailed cost component analysis for material, labor and equipment;

Filter and analyze data by CSI MasterFormat Division for more precise cost management;

Explore and understand complex data with intuitive visualizations; and

Share insights and data easily across the organization.

Gordian’s Data Insights – Predictive Cost Trends is offered as a SaaS solution, available through an annual subscription on the Gordian Cloud Platform. This platform connects essential workflows and accelerates data-driven decision-making by providing customers with the tools and services to help them budget and execute projects that enhance their communities. Bundle discounts are available for multi-seat purchases and RSMeans Data Online subscribers or upgrades.



To learn more about Data Insights – Predictive Cost Trends, please visit rsmeans.com/data-insights-cost-trends.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

