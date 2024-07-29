World Pressure-Sensitive Label Market Report 2024: The Future for Pressure-sensitive Labeling

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pressure-sensitive labels are flexible, cost-effective and one of the largest labeling technologies on the market. But its benefits don't stop there: High-quality graphics make it attractive for end-users and manufacturers alike.
The report looks at the market from an application category, end-use segment, and face stock material perspective, while diving into each region and sub-region separately. The market structure in the pressure-sensitive label industry can be a complex one, therefore knowledge and insight into the dynamics of the market, both present and future, are essential to operating successfully in this market.
The Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market Report 2024 is a valuable tool for successfully navigating the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Methodology
1.2. Definitions & Abbreviations
2. Executive Summary
3. Label Markets
3.1. Product Decoration & Identification Technologies
3.2. Global Label Market
3.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Technologies & Global Markets
4. Global Pressure-sensitive Label Markets
4.1. Pressure-sensitive Labeling
4.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Structure
4.3. Value Chain
4.4. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Segmentation
4.4.1. Application Categories
- Variable Information Printing (VIP)
- Primary Product Labeling
- Promotional
- Functional/Security
4.4.2.End-use Market Segmentation
- Food
- Beverage
- Health & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Chemical
- Automotive
- Household Chemical
- Consumer Durables
- Transport & Logistics
- Office Products
- Retail
- Other
4.4.3. Regional Market Segmentation
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- South America
- AME
4.4.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation
- Coated Paper
- Uncoated
- Direct Thermal/ Thermal Transfer
- PE
- PP
- Other
5. European Pressure-sensitive Label Market
6. North American Pressure-sensitive Label Market
7. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market
8. South American Pressure-sensitive Label Market
9. Africa & Middle East Pressure-sensitive Label Market
10. Technology Trends
10.1. Pressure-sensitive Label Materials
10.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Printing
10.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Application Processes
11. The Future For Pressure-sensitive Labeling
11.1. Market Trends and Forecasts
11.2. Environmental Issues
12. Company Profiles & Directory
12.1. Pressure-sensitive Laminators
12.2. Paper Suppliers
12.3. Film Suppliers
