World Pressure-Sensitive Label Market Report 2024: The Future for Pressure-sensitive Labeling

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market Report 2024"

Pressure-sensitive labels are flexible, cost-effective and one of the largest labeling technologies on the market. But its benefits don't stop there: High-quality graphics make it attractive for end-users and manufacturers alike.

The report looks at the market from an application category, end-use segment, and face stock material perspective, while diving into each region and sub-region separately. The market structure in the pressure-sensitive label industry can be a complex one, therefore knowledge and insight into the dynamics of the market, both present and future, are essential to operating successfully in this market.

The Global Pressure-sensitive Label Market Report 2024 is a valuable tool for successfully navigating the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1. Product Decoration & Identification Technologies

3.2. Global Label Market

3.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Technologies & Global Markets

4. Global Pressure-sensitive Label Markets

4.1. Pressure-sensitive Labeling

4.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Structure

4.3. Value Chain

4.4. Pressure-sensitive Label Market Segmentation

4.4.1. Application Categories

Variable Information Printing (VIP)

Primary Product Labeling

Promotional

Functional/Security

4.4.2.End-use Market Segmentation

Food

Beverage

Health & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Chemical

Automotive

Household Chemical

Consumer Durables

Transport & Logistics

Office Products

Retail

Other

4.4.3. Regional Market Segmentation

Europe

North America

Asia

South America

AME

4.4.4. Material-Substrate Segmentation

Coated Paper

Uncoated

Direct Thermal/ Thermal Transfer

PE

PP

Other

5. European Pressure-sensitive Label Market

6. North American Pressure-sensitive Label Market

7. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market

8. South American Pressure-sensitive Label Market

9. Africa & Middle East Pressure-sensitive Label Market

10. Technology Trends

10.1. Pressure-sensitive Label Materials

10.2. Pressure-sensitive Label Printing

10.3. Pressure-sensitive Label Application Processes

11. The Future For Pressure-sensitive Labeling

11.1. Market Trends and Forecasts

11.2. Environmental Issues

12. Company Profiles & Directory

12.1. Pressure-sensitive Laminators

12.2. Paper Suppliers

12.3. Film Suppliers

