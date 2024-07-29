U.S. Hemoglobinopathies (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease) Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Ongoing Research into Novel Treatment Options & CRISPR-Cas9 Holds Promise for More Effective Therapies

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease), Diagnosis (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease), Therapy, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hemoglobinopathies market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030

The rising prevalence of hemoglobinopathies, such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia, is a significant market driver. Advances in diagnostic techniques, such as genetic testing and prenatal screening, have improved the early detection of hemoglobinopathies. In addition, ongoing research into novel treatment options, including gene therapy and gene editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, holds promise for more effective therapies in the future.







The growing government initiatives to raise awareness about hemoglobinopathies and improved access to care for affected individuals play a crucial role in driving the market. Funding support for research and development efforts also accelerates innovation in this field. Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers fosters the development of new therapies and enhances patient care. Partnerships that leverage companies' strengths can accelerate drug development and improve treatment outcomes.



Sickle cell disease type dominated the type segment with 60.1% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing Initiatives of Biopharmaceutical Companies and Nonprofit Organizations Driving Improved Access to Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Treatment.

The sickle cell disease diagnosis segment held the largest market in 2023. Advancements including genetic testing methods such as next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics are propelling the segment growth.

The sickle cell disease therapy segment held the largest market in 2023. The growing approval of innovative therapies, such as gene therapies and targeted treatments, designed to modify genetic abnormalities are propelling market growth.

In April 2022, Sangamo Therapeutics, a genomic medicines company, announced the transition of its SAR445136 sickle cell disease program from Sanofi to Sangamo. This transition marks a significant step in the development of a gene-edited therapy for sickle cell disease.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Bioverativ Inc.

Celgene Corp.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered United States





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. Diagnosis outlook

2.2.3. Therapy outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Thalassemia

4.4.2. Sickle cell disease

4.4.3. Other Hb variants



Chapter 5. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Diagnosis Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Diagnosis Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market by Diagnosis Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Thalassemia

5.4.2. Sickle cell disease

5.4.3. Hb variants



Chapter 6. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Therapy Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Hemoglobinopathies Market by Therapy Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Thalassemia

6.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030, (USD million)

6.4.1.2. Alpha

6.4.1.3. Beta

6.4.2. Sickle Cell Disease

6.4.3. (Hb) Variants



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives



