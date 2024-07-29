CPTN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Cepton to Koito Manufacturing

MONSEY, N.Y. , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Cepton, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPTN) (“Cepton”) to Koito Manufacturing (“Koito”) for $3.17 per share in cash. The sales price is below the price targets of $14.00 per share of Tom Narayan of RBC Capital, and $10.00 per share of Gus Richard of Northland Securities. It is also below Cepton’s 52-week high of $8.90 per share.



Why is there an investigation?

On July 29, 2024, Cepton announced that it had agreed to be sold to Koito for $3.17 per share in cash.

Notably, the sales price is below the price targets of $14.00 per share of Tom Narayan of RBC Capital, and $10.00 per share of Gus Richard of Northland Securities.

The sales price is also below Cepton’s 52-week high of $8.90 per share, which indicates that Koito’s purchase may be opportunistic to take advantage of a temporary downturn in Cepton’s share price.

“We are investigating whether the Cepton Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Cepton shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Cepton shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

