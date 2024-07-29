U.S. Cleanroom Technology In Healthcare (Equipment & Consumables) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cleanroom Technology In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Equipment), End-use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cleanroom technology in healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.97%

The increasingly stringent regulatory standards set by regulatory authorities such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) drive the market.







Advancements in technology are also driving the market. New technologies such as modular cleanrooms, which are easily customizable and reconfigured to meet changing requirements, are becoming increasingly popular. In November 2023, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC launched a new stick-built ceiling grid solution for cleanrooms.

Furthermore, healthcare professionals and facility managers are increasingly recognizing the importance of contamination control in maintaining patient safety and product quality. This growing awareness has led to an increased demand for cleanroom technology solutions that can effectively mitigate the risks associated with contamination.



The increasing demand for better healthcare facilities with high cleanliness and hygiene is a significant factor driving the market. Cleanrooms are crucial for healthcare facilities to prevent the spreading of infections and diseases, leading to an increasing demand for cleanroom technology in the healthcare industry.



U.S. Cleanroom Technology in Healthcare Market Report Highlights

The consumables sector dominated the product segment with a revenue share of over 50% in 2023 owing to the frequent use of gloves, disinfectants, wipes, and other cleaning products

The equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to the rising demand for sterile products, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and R&D.

The pharmaceutical industry dominated the end-use segment with a revenue share of around 44% in 2023 owing to rising advancements in pharmaceutical R&D and regulations.

The biotechnology industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to increasing research & technological development and growing focus on contamination control.

Companies Featured

Terra Universal. Inc.

Clean Air Technology, Inc.

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

DuPont

Labconco

Clean Room Depot

ICLEAN Technologies

Abtech

Berkshire Corporation

Texwipe

Micronova Manufacturing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered United States





