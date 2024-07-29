U.S. Menopause Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, TherapeuticsMD, Bayer, AbbVie, Pure Encapsulations, and PADAGIS

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. menopause market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

The rising aging women population worldwide reaching menopause and its related symptoms are resulting in a growing demand for menopause-related products, services, and treatments. In addition, the menopause market in the U.S. is expanding due to the rising inclination towards natural and organic menopause remedies. Furthermore, the market growth is also supported by the introduction of advanced products and technologies, such as hormone-free therapies and telemedicine services.







Lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and obesity can exacerbate menopause symptoms, leading to an increased demand for menopause treatments. Women who lead unhealthy lifestyles are more likely to experience severe menopause symptoms, which is expected to drive the market's growth. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, the risk of frequent or severe vasomotor symptoms increased significantly among obese smokers.



There has been a growing focus on personalized medicine, with treatments tailored to each patient's individual needs However, several smaller companies specialize in niche areas of the market, such as alternative therapies or personalized medicine approaches. For instance, in March 2023, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network introduced a women's health solution to aid their members in transitioning into menopause.

A key feature of the Family Building and Women's Health Support Solution is a digital app that provides personalized care, helping members identify symptoms, explore treatment options, connect with experts, and join peer communities for support.



U.S. Menopause Market Report Highlights

Dietary supplements dominated the treatment segment with around 95% of the revenue share in 2023, owing to the increasing awareness, availability, and affordability of natural treatments and ingredients during the menopause stage

Women are opting for non-hormonal treatments for menopause, such as herbal supplements, acupuncture, and cognitive-behavioral therapy, due to concerns about side effects and long-term health risks

In January 2024, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. acquired MenoLabs, a portfolio of dietary supplements for women's health, from Amyris, Inc. The U.S. Dr. Reddy's now owns all seven MenoLabs supplements, which are designed to help with symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, including probiotics like MenoGlow, MenoFit, and Happy Fiber.

